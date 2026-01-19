The Week Ahead: Jan 19-25

After nine games in 17 days to start the month, Utah has a lighter schedule with two games this week. The first game wraps up a season-long, seven-game homestand. Following, the Mammoth head out on a four-game road trip. Let’s take a look at storylines surrounding the week!

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah enters the week with a 7-2-1 record in its last ten games, and the Mammoth are on a seven-game points streak. The team is finding success at Delta Center with a 5-0-1 record on this homestand.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed as Vejmelka earned NHL Third Star of the Week honors. Last week, Vejmelka was 3-0-0 and registered his league-leading 23rd win this season on Saturday. Through his first eight games in 2026, Vejmelka has a 7-1-0 record, a 2.00 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage.

Paired with great performances by Vejmelka, Utah’s defensive effort has been significant this month. Currently, the Mammoth are allowing the fifth-fewest goals against per game in the NHL (2.76). This month, Utah has outscored its opponents 34 to 19.

The Mammoth are wrapping up their seven-game homestand on Wednesday before heading out a four-game road trip. The first stop is Nashville, this Saturday.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Logan Cooley – lower-body, IR

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body, IR

G Anson Thorton – lower-body, injured non-roster

Let’s take a look at Utah’s two matchups this week!