The Week Ahead: Jan 19-25

The Mammoth have two games this week and wrap up a seven-game homestand

Vejmelka
By Catherine Bogart
Catherine Bogart

After nine games in 17 days to start the month, Utah has a lighter schedule with two games this week. The first game wraps up a season-long, seven-game homestand. Following, the Mammoth head out on a four-game road trip. Let’s take a look at storylines surrounding the week!

Main Storylines – Utah

  • Utah enters the week with a 7-2-1 record in its last ten games, and the Mammoth are on a seven-game points streak. The team is finding success at Delta Center with a 5-0-1 record on this homestand.
  • Goaltender Karel Vejmelka’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed as Vejmelka earned NHL Third Star of the Week honors. Last week, Vejmelka was 3-0-0 and registered his league-leading 23rd win this season on Saturday. Through his first eight games in 2026, Vejmelka has a 7-1-0 record, a 2.00 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage.
  • Paired with great performances by Vejmelka, Utah’s defensive effort has been significant this month. Currently, the Mammoth are allowing the fifth-fewest goals against per game in the NHL (2.76). This month, Utah has outscored its opponents 34 to 19.
  • The Mammoth are wrapping up their seven-game homestand on Wednesday before heading out a four-game road trip. The first stop is Nashville, this Saturday.

Injury Updates – Utah

  • F Logan Cooley – lower-body, IR
  • F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body, IR
  • G Anson Thorton – lower-body, injured non-roster

Let’s take a look at Utah’s two matchups this week!

PHILADELPHIA VS UTAH

JAN. 21 | 7:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and the Flyers this season. It’s the lone game at Delta Center.

Season Series

  • Jan. 21: PHI vs UTA
  • Mar. 5: UTA vs PHI

Main Storylines – Philadelphia

  • Philadelphia enters the week looking to snap a six-game losing skid. The Flyers are 3-6-1 over the last 10 games. The team’s last win was on Jan. 6 against the Anaheim Ducks.
  • The Flyers are focused on putting this stretch of games behind them and are looking for a strong team performance in the first game of a three-game road trip.
  • Forward Bobby Brink, who has been out with an upper-body injury since Jan. 6, is close to returning. He’s participated in several practices this week and is on the road trip. Brink has 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points through 41 games this season.
  • The Flyers will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday for the first stop of the road trip. The second stop is in Salt Lake City.

Injury Updates – Philadelphia

  • F Rodrigo Abols – lower-body, IR
  • F Tyson Foerster – arm, IR
  • D Rasmus Ristolainen – upper-body, IR
  • G Dan Vladar – undisclosed, IR

UTAH VS NASHVILLE

JAN 24 | 1:30 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the third of four games between Utah and Nashville this season. This is the second and final in Nashville.

Utah won the first game in overtime, 3-2; however, Nashville won the second, 4-3. The road team has won in both previous games and each of these Central Division matchups have been decided by one goal.

Season Series

  • Oct. 11: UTA vs NSH – Game Recap
  • Dec. 29: NSH vs UTA – Game Recap
  • Jan. 24: UTA vs NSH
  • Apr. 9: NSH vs UTA

Main Storylines – Nashville

  • Nashville enters the week with a 6-4-0 record in its last 10 games. The Predators will look to bounce back from a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in their most recent contest. That loss snapped a three-game win streak with victories over the Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, and Colorado Avalanche.
  • Captain Roman Josi is leading by example on the ice and on the scoresheet. Josi had seven points in his last three games (2G, 5A) and 10 points (3G, 7A) in his last four. In addition to riding a four-game points streak, he’s had two or more points in all four of those contests. His strong play earned him the NHL’s Second Star of the Week honors.
  • Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault returned from injured reserve on Saturday. Marchessault has seven goals and three assists for 10 points through 29 games played.
  • The Predators kick off a three-game homestand on Tuesday night with a game against the Buffalo Sabres. Nashville will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, and the Mammoth on Saturday afternoon.

Injury Updates – Nashville

  • F Ozzy Wiesblatt – upper-body, IR
  • D Adam Wilsby – lower-body, day-to-day

