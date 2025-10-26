Utah Wraps Back-to-Back in Winnipeg

The Mammoth are riding a six-game win streak heading into the third game of this four-game trip

GamePreview 10.26.25
By Catherine Bogart
THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (7-2-0) at Winnipeg (6-2-0)

WHEN: Oct. 26, 2025 – 4 p.m. MT

WHERE: Canada Life Centre

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Part of The Game

Back-to-back games are no stranger to an NHL schedule. Players, coaches, and staff are used to the grind of two games in two nights. However, with Utah’s depth the team could balance minutes more without a drop in their play.

“We’ve been mindful for the last couple of games in terms of ice time,” head coach André Tourigny explained. “The way the game did happen, the last two, allowed us to make sure we used everybody and we keep them in (the game) as low as possible for everybody. So, gives us some juice for today.”

Facing the Jets

This is the first game between the Mammoth and Jets this season and it should be a battle. Both teams are high up in the Central Division and NHL as a whole. They play intense, competitive games and tonight should be no different. Tourigny discussed some of the threats that the Jets bring ahead of Sunday’s game.

“Their key players are really good, but as well, their (defense) are holding on to pucks and making a lot of plays,” Tourigny said of Winnipeg. “They’re really good on their breakouts. They present a challenge there and as well, they’re heavy on pucks. I always felt it’s a team who’s heavy in their battles, heavy on pucks, loose puck battles, net front battles, they’re really competitive and that is where we match. Their goalie is top of the league.”

Forward Brandon Tanev started his NHL career in Winnipeg and played part of the 2024-25 season back with the Jets. He also gave a scouting report on tonight’s opponent and his former team.

“There’s some great players on the team, some good friends of mine,” Tanev explained. “It’s always nice to come back here. We’re on a back-to-back. We like the way we played yesterday, cleaned up some things in the second period and we had a great third period, finished that game (strong). We know it’s not going to be an easy game tonight. They feed off the energy of their building. We got to keep our simplicity, get pucks to the net, work with one another, communicate throughout the game.”

Tanev also gave some insight on scoring against a goaltender he knows well, Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck.

“He’s very big, he challenges,” Tanev said. “It’s getting in his eyes, making things difficult in front of him. When there’s a lot of traffic in front of the net, it makes it tougher for him to see the puck and that’s what we want to do.”

THE PREVIEW

Sunday’s Matchup

Utah

  • The Mammoth enter Sunday’s game on a six-game win streak, a new franchise record. Utah is at the top of the Central Division and tied for most points in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens (14).
  • In Utah’s most recent game, a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild, the Mammoth had a three-goal first period and three-goal third period to secure the win. Utah’s starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced including 20 in the third period. Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz continued their hot streaks as each scored twice in the win. JJ Peterka and John Marino (EN) also scored in the win.
  • Utah has seen its offense come to life as the Mammoth have outscored their opponents 29-15. Currently, the team is averaging the third-most goals for per game in the NHL (3.78). In addition to scoring some of the most goals in the league, the Mammoth are holding its opponents to the second-fewest shots (Tied, 24.3) and eight-fewest goals per game (2.44).
  • Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley are tied for the most-goals on the team with seven each. Schmaltz and Captain Clayton Keller are tied for most-assists on Utah (8). Schmaltz leads the Mammoth with 15 points.
  • Vejmelka played against the Wild on Saturday night. With the back-to-back, Vítek Vaněček might get the start. Vaněček has played two games, has a 2.01 goals against average, and a .897 save percentage.
  • Sunday’s game is the final of four-straight games against Central Division opponent and will be the third of four-straight on the road for the Mammoth.

Winnipeg

  • The Jets rebounded from a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Currently Winnipeg is third in the Central Division with 12 points.
  • In Winnipeg’s last game, a four-goal second period pushed the Jets past the Flames. Kyle Connor, Jonathan Toews, Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, and Vladislav Namestnikov scored in the win. Vilardi and Iafallo’s were power play tallies. Eric Comrie stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced in the win.
  • The Jets are off to a hot start with their special teams units. The power play is scoring on 25.8% of their opportunities which is eighth in the NHL. Winnipeg has the top-ranked penalty kill which has stopped opponents on 94.1% of their opportunities. In addition, the Jets are scoring the ninth-most goals per game (3.50) while holding opponents to the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.38).
  • Mark Scheifele’s seven goals lead the team, as do his 12 points. Kyle Connor’s six assists are a team-high. Starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is off to a strong start with a 4-2-0 record through six games. He has a 2.01 goals against average and a .932 save percentage.
  • Sunday’s game wraps up a three-game homestand for the Jets. Winnipeg will travel to Minnesota to face the Wild on Tuesday before returning home.

By the Numbers

  • Two of Utah’s players are tied for second-most goals in the NHL with seven tallies each: Schmaltz and Cooley. Winnipeg’s Scheifele also has seven.
  • Schmaltz has 15 points through nine games which is the second-most in the NHL behind Vegas’ Jack Eichel (16).
  • The Mammoth are tied for the most first period goals (11) and most third period goals
  • The Jets are a top faceoff team, winning 53.5% of their draws (6th in NHL). Toews is leading his team in wins (64.2%) and he is second in the NHL behind Ottawa’s Tim Stützle (68.6%).

Against Winnipeg This Season

  • This is the first of three between the Mammoth and the Jets this season. This is the lone game in Winnipeg this year.

Season Series

  • Oct. 26: UTA at WPG
  • Dec. 21: UTA vs WPG
  • Apr. 14: UTA vs WPG

Upcoming Schedule

  • Oct. 26: UTA at WPG
  • Oct. 28: UTA at EDM
  • Nov. 2: UTA vs TBL

