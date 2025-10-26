Utah Wins Sixth Straight with 6-2 win over Minnesota

JJ Peterka is on a four-game road points streak after his third period goal. The forward had a critical goal in the final seven minutes of regulation when his tally increased Utah’s lead to 4-2. Peterka has scored two goals and added four assists in the last four games away from Delta Center. John Marino's empty net goal in the final seconds put a bow on the win and the defenseman was all over the scoresheet with three points (1G, 2A).

Karel Vejmelka made timely saves throughout the game, especially during the third period. In his seventh game this season, Utah’s starting goaltender stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced. He was turning pucks away left and right when the Wild had a 6-on-4 advantage in the final minutes of the game. Vejmelka now has won six-straight which is a franchise record and most wins in the NHL. Washington's Logan Thompson is second in the NHL with a five-game win streak (per NHL PR).

"He was rock solid at the end, it was a shooting gallery," Tourigny smiled. "He was really good, but he had a really good game all game long. He made key saves in key moments. He was really good."

"He was awesome," Cooley shared on Vejmelka. "Especially towards the end there on the kill. He's been unbelievable for us so far and we need to keep him going like that. He's been unreal."

Four of Utah’s defensemen recorded a point or more in the win: Marino (1G, 2A), Mikhail Sergachev (2A), Nate Schmidt (1A), and Ian Cole (1A). Cooley explained how the d-core getting involved offensively has had a huge impact.

“I think that’s a big reason why we’re generating offense,” Cooley shared. “They’re getting up in the play and getting shots through too. That’s a big part. We’re getting to the net, but they’re also getting their shots through and not getting them blocked so that’s a big piece.”

During this six-game win streak, Utah has outscored its opponents 29-15. In addition to the defensemen getting involved, where the forwards have been has made a difference.

"A lot of our goals are tips in front and guys banging away at it in front," Cooley also shared on the offensive output. "I think early on in the year when we weren't getting as many goals as we wanted is because we were too on the outside. So I think us getting to the net and screening their goalie, that's when we're getting our chances."

With the win the Mammoth are 7-2-0, are first in the Central Division, and are tied with the New Jersey Devils for most points in the NHL (14).

“It’s great,” Marino said of the energy in the room post-game. “To come out strong in the first like we have in the past. We’ve had some down periods, it’s something we have to fix, but to be able to close out wins and get that momentum, get that swagger, and just that winning feeling again, that’s something we want to keep going forward.”