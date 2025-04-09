Utah to Auction Inaugural Season Game-Worn Jerseys

Utah Hockey Club announced today the launch of Jerseys Off Our Backs, an online auction giving fans the chance to own a piece of history – game-worn, autographed jerseys from the team’s inaugural NHL season. The auction will run from April 10–15, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the SEG Foundation’s All In On Utah campaign, which leverages the collective platform of Utah Hockey Club, the Utah Jazz, and Delta Center to support the people and causes that make Utah amazing.

Starting tomorrow, fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-worn, autographed jerseys from Utah Hockey Club players including, but not limited to, Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther, Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz, Olli Määttä, Karel Vejmelka, Lawson Crouse, John Marino, Michael Kesselring and Alexander Kerfoot. Starting bids for each jersey will begin at $500.

The SEG Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to rally behind Utah’s people and community, serving as the primary vehicle for SEG’s philanthropic work. During the 2024-25 NHL season, the Foundation has supported a range of initiatives focused on youth development, education, and equitable access to opportunity.

Fans can text UHCjerseys to 76278 to register and receive real-time updates when the auction goes live.