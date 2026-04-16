Game 1 of Mammoth/Golden Knights Series Set for Sunday

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By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced that Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals between the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights will take place on Sunday, April 19 at T-Mobile Arena. The start time along with the remainder of the first round schedule is expected to be announced by the NHL following the conclusion of tonight’s games. 

The First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including expanded pre- and post-game coverage of the Utah Mammoth will be available locally on the over-the-air station The Spot – Utah 16 (KUPX-TV Channel 16), which is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, as well as streamed on SEG Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming platforms SEG+ and Mammoth+.

Radio broadcasts for all games will be available on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM/97.5 FM), the radio home of the Utah Mammoth. 

Authorized ticket platforms for Utah Mammoth home games include utahmammoth.com and SeatGeek, the Official Ticketing Partner of the Utah Mammoth, where fans can purchase, sell, or transfer tickets securely and conveniently.

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