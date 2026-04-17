NHL Announces Schedule for First Round Series

The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced the schedule and start times for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights. The series will begin on Sunday, April 19 at 8 P.M. at T-Mobile Arena. Game 2 will take place on Tuesday, April 21 with a 7:30 P.M. start time.

Game 3 will be held on Friday, April 24 at 7:30 P.M at the Delta Center, as Utah becomes the 23rd state to host a NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Game 4 will take place on Monday, April 27 at the Delta Center with the time to be determined.

Below is a complete schedule for the Mammoth/Golden Knights series.