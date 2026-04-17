NHL Announces Schedule for First Round Series

The Mammoth and Golden Knights series starts on Sunday

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By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced the schedule and start times for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights. The series will begin on Sunday, April 19 at 8 P.M. at T-Mobile Arena. Game 2 will take place on Tuesday, April 21 with a 7:30 P.M. start time. 

Game 3 will be held on Friday, April 24 at 7:30 P.M at the Delta Center, as Utah becomes the 23rd state to host a NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Game 4 will take place  on Monday, April 27 at the Delta Center with the time to be determined. 

Below is a complete schedule for the Mammoth/Golden Knights series.

DATE
LOCATION
TIME (MT)
NATIONAL TV
Sun. Apr. 19
T-Mobile Arena
8 p.m.
ESPN
Tue. Apr. 21
T-Mobile Arena
7:30 p.m. 
ESPN2
Fri. Apr. 24
Delta Center
7:30 p.m. 
TBS
Mon. Apr. 27
Delta Center
TBD
ESPN
*Wed. Apr. 29
T-Mobile Arena
TBD
TBD
*Fri. May 1
Delta Center
TBD
TBD
*Sun. May 3
T-Mobile Arena
TBD
TBD

The First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including expanded pre- and post-game coverage of the Utah Mammoth will be available locally on the over-the-air station The Spot – Utah 16 (KUPX-TV Channel 16), which is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, as well as streamed on SEG Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming platforms SEG+ and Mammoth+.

Radio broadcasts for all games will be available on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM/97.5 FM), the radio home of the Utah Mammoth. 

Authorized ticket platforms for Utah Mammoth home games include utahmammoth.com and SeatGeek, the Official Ticketing Partner of the Utah Mammoth, where fans can purchase, sell, or transfer tickets securely and conveniently.

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