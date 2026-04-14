Utah Returns Home, Hosts Winnipeg

THE DETAILS
WHO: Winnipeg (35-32-12) vs Utah (42-32-6)
WHEN: Apr. 14, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth have two games left in the regular season and return to the Delta Center
WHO: Winnipeg (35-32-12) vs Utah (42-32-6)
WHEN: Apr. 14, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Winnipeg
By the Numbers
Against Winnipeg This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WRITTEN
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RELEASE: Kerfoot Nominated for King Clancy
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WEEK AHEAD: More on the Mammoth's Matchups This Week
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FAN APPRECIATION: Utah to Host Fan Appreciation Game on Apr. 16
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PLAYOFFS: Buy Playoff Tickets Here!
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RELEASE: Keller Named Masterton Nominee
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RELEASE: Mammoth Clinch Playoff Berth
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VIDEO
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BTS: Meet the Zammoth
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FRESH ICE: A Momentous Winter
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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2026 PLAYOFFS: Earned This
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SOCIAL
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WATCH: 2002 to 2026
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HIGHLIGHT: Guenther Gets #40!
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MINI MIC: Who Had the Best Menu?
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SEASON TICKETS: 2026-27 Season Ticket Deposits