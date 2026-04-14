Utah Returns Home, Hosts Winnipeg

The Mammoth have two games left in the regular season and return to the Delta Center

GamePreviewWEB 4.14.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Winnipeg (35-32-12) vs Utah (42-32-6)

WHEN: Apr. 14, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 42-32-6 this season and 6-4-0 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth clinched a playoff spot last week, and Utah is currently in the first wild card spot with 90 points.
  • The Mammoth fell to the Calgary Flames, 4-1, in their most recent game. Associate Captain Lawson Crouse scored Utah’s lone goal. 
  • Dylan Guenther’s 40 goals lead the team, and his 72 points are tied for second-most on the roster with Nick Schmaltz. Captain Clayton Keller’s 59 assists and 85 points are team-highs. Schmaltz’s 31 goals are second on the team while Mikhail Sergachev’s 48 assists trail only Keller.
  • Karel Vejmelka and Vítek Vaněček make up Utah’s goaltending tandem. Vejmelka has a 37-20-3 record, a 2.72 goals-against average, and a .898 save percentage. Vaněček has a 5-12-3 record with a 2.93 goals-against average, and a .883 save percentage.
  • Utah’s final game of the regular season is Thursday against the St. Louis Blues. It’s also the team’s Fan Appreciation Day! More information here.

Winnipeg

  • Winnipeg is 35-33-12 this season and 6-4-0 over the last 10 games. The Jets were eliminated from the playoffs on Monday.
  • The Jets suffered a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored Winnipeg’s goals in the loss.
  • Kyle Connor’s 38 goals lead the team while his 52 assists and 90 points are second-most on the Jets. Scheifele’s 66 assists and 101 points are team-highs while his 35 goals are second-most on the roster.
  • Since Winnipeg’s starting goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, started on Monday, it’s likely that Eric Comrie will get the start. He has a 12-9-1 record, a 2.95 goals-against average, and a .894 save percentage.
  • On Thursday, Winnipeg will play its final game of the regular season at home against the San Jose Sharks.

By the Numbers

  • Utah has 124 22+ MPH skating speed bursts this season which is fifth in the NHL. The Mammoth have the fourth-most 20-22 MPH bursts (2,040) and the fourth-most 18-20 MPH bursts (8,348) in the league. 
  • Winnipeg has the 10th best face-off win percentage in the NHL (51%). Center Jonathan Toews has the third-highest win percentage (61.4%) and Captain Adam Lowry is 23rd in the league (55.1%).
  • Nick Schmaltz’s nine game-winning goals are tied for third-most in the NHL. 
  • The Jets are tied for the third-fewest first period goals against in the NHL (61).

Against Winnipeg This Season

  • This is the third and final game between Utah and Winnipeg this season. The Mammoth have won both previous meetings.
  • On Oct. 26, Utah beat Winnipeg, 3-2, while on Dec. 21, the Mammoth secured a 4-3 overtime win against the Jets

Season Series

  • Apr. 14: WPG vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

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News Feed

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Utah Faces Calgary in Final Road Game of Season

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