Utah Mammoth to Celebrate Upcoming Conclusion of the Regular Season with Paint the Ice Experience Following Game Tonight

Fans attending the game will be welcomed onto the ice to paint a personalized message of support ahead of the Mammoth’s first-ever Stanley Cup Playoffs berth

SALT LAKE CITY (April 14, 2026) – Following the Utah Mammoth game tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, fans in attendance are invited to celebrate the upcoming conclusion of the regular season with the team’s first-ever Paint the Ice Experience at the Delta Center.

Individuals in attendance will be invited to line up immediately following the game and ushered onto the ice, where paint will be provided for them to leave their personalized message of support for the team. The 60-minute Paint the Ice Experience is designed to give as many fans as possible the opportunity to leave a message.

Fans interested in participating are encouraged to wear footwear that is suitable for walking directly on the ice.