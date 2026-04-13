Weegar Returns to Calgary in Final Road Game of Season

Keller extends his point streak in Mammoth 4-1 loss to Flames

GameStory 4.12.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

CALGARY – In their final road game of the regular season, the Utah Mammoth fell to the Calgary Flames, 4-1. Despite the loss, it was a significant game for defenseman MacKenzie Weegar who made his return to Calgary for the first time since Utah traded for the veteran blueliner on Mar. 5. 

Weegar spent parts of four seasons with Calgary, and was honored with a lengthy tribute video capped by a standing ovation from the fans during a first period TV timeout. 

He reflected on the tribute following the game.

"It was special,” Weegar smiled. “Obviously, a lot of emotions going through that. Some laughs, the boys kind of turned to me a little. I could see them peeking their heads over behind the red line. Just a lot of great memories. I got some goosebumps over there. It was a great cheer. The fans always (have) my appreciation for them and their appreciation for me never goes unnoticed, so it was a special moment."

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Weegar
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny
HIGHLIGHTS: Calgary 4, Utah 1
 

Weegar was able to notch an assist on Lawson Crouse’s lone goal. Crouse has five points in his last five games (3G, 2A) and his 23 goals are tied for the second-most in any season during his NHL career. He’s one goal shy of matching his career-high he set with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2022-23 season (24G).

Clayton Keller was able to extend his career-long and franchise-record assist streak to eight games (4G, 13A) on the Crouse goal, which is also his longest point streak in Utah. Since Mar. 3, Keller has tallied a league-high 19 primary assists and zero secondary assists through 20 games played (per Mammoth PR).

Utah’s late third period goal was not enough, but the Mammoth hope it’s a positive note to build on.

“This time of year, it's about being together and coming together as a group here and enjoying the grind,” Weegar explained. “Tonight, we didn't want to enjoy that grind. These next two games, it's playoff hockey. It's the most important two games all season. We got to be willing to grind it out because in playoffs, playing like that's not going to work.”

With two games left in the regular season before the Mammoth head to the playoffs, Utah has an opportunity to get back to their game, and take lessons from Sunday’s contest, starting on Tuesday night. The Mammoth still have work to do to clinch the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

"We need to grind,” head coach André Tourigny said. “I liked the way Calgary played today. They came to work and they played really good. That's the kind of adversity we want, and we need to have the right answer next time."

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Center Kevin Rooney and goaltender Matt Villalta were recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday. Villalta backed up Vítek Vaněček as Karel Vejmelka did not dress (undisclosed).
  • Utah’s penalty kill had a strong effort and killed off all four of the Mammoth’s penalties. 
  • Defenseman Sean Durzi led the Mammoth with six shots tonight. It’s a new career-high for Durzi.

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