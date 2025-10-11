Utah's Road Trip Continues in Nashville

The Mammoth will face the Predators for the team’s second game of the season

atNSH 10.11.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (0-1-0) at Nashville (1-0-0)

WHEN: Oct. 11, 2025 – 6 p.m. MT

WHERE: Bridgestone Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE TAKEAWAYS

THE PREVIEW

Saturday’s Storylines:

Utah

  • Utah enters its second game of the regular season looking for its first win after the Mammoth came up short with a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Forward Dylan Guenther’s power play goal was Utah’s lone goal in the loss.
  • There were plenty of positives from the Mammoth’s game against the Avalanche including a strong defensive effort in the second period that kept Colorado from registering a shot on goal until the final six minutes of the middle frame.
  • The Mammoth are still without center Barrett Hayton and forward Liam O’Brien. They’ve had other players step in, including forward Andrew Agozzino who played in Thursday’s season opener.
  • Speaking of Agozzino, Thursday was his first NHL game since Mar. 28, 2023. It was a full circle moment as the forward made his NHL debut at Ball Arena on Nov. 22, 2014, as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.
  • Rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev made his NHL debut against Colorado. The blueliner primarily played with veteran defenseman Ian Cole. Simashev played 14:25 and had two shots, one block, and one hit in the game. Read more about his journey here!
  • Saturday’s game is the second of three straight on the road to kick off the 2025-26 campaign.

Nashville

  • Nashville started the 2025-26 season with a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Michael Bunting and Ryan O’Reilly (PPG) scored in the win. Goaltender Juuse Saros stopped all but one of the 39 shots he faced.
  • Rookie forward Brady Martin made his NHL debut for the Predators on Thursday. The fifth-overall pick in the 2025 Draft played 12:44 in his first game.
  • The Predators are mostly healthy with only defenseman Nicolas Hague on injured reserve. Forward Matthew Wood was on the IR; however, Nashville assigned him to Milwaukee on Friday.
  • Saturday is the end of a two-game homestand to start the season. Following this weekend’s game, Nashville heads out on a four-game road trip with stops in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, and Winnipeg.

By the Numbers:

  • Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka’s next game will be his 200th in the NHL. This is Vejmelka’s fifth season in the league.
  • Captain Clayton Keller leads Utah with 27 points (8G, 19A) through 21 career regular-season games against Nashville (per Utah PR).
  • Forward Dylan Guenther has scored the first goal in each of Utah’s two seasons.
  • Predators goaltender Juuse Saros is in his 10th NHL season, all with the Predators. He is eight starts away from 400 career NHL starts.

Facing the Predators:

  • This is the first of four games between the Mammoth and Predators this season. Both teams will host two of those contests.

Season Series:

Upcoming Schedule:

