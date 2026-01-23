Hebig’s Hard Work Leads to Birthday Call Up

This is Hebig’s first call up with the Mammoth, and the forward was full of excitement following his first practice.

“You get this chance and you want to take advantage of it,” Hebig smiled. “Be ready and just come in each day like it’s day one, with that day one. Just trying to learn, soak it in from the coaches here and other players. They’re doing great here. It’s fun to see, fun to watch, and the practices are that much (faster), crisper, and it’s been a great experience so far.”

Hebig has shown up strong this season for Tucson. The forward is tied for the team-lead with 15 goals while his 33 points are second on the Roadrunners. Hebig is nine goals, three assists, and 14 points away from matching his career-highs in all three categories. He also is the Roadrunners all-time leader in games played. He’s worked hard in the AHL and when he reflected on his success this season, Hebig credited his confidence.

“Just playing with confidence,” Hebig explained. “I think each year you get in that league, you just try to learn and get better, each summer, and come in working on your mindset. I think confidence is a huge thing for me. I think that’s been a big part of it with the puck, playing with the puck, without the puck. Learning lots from the coaching staff and of course playing with good players. I think that’s how you put up points, and I’ve been lucky to play with some good players, so it’s been good so far.”

When it comes to work he’s done mentally and with his mindset, Hebig has focused on riding the highs and lows of a season.

“It’s a long season,” Hebig shared. “It’s a grind and there’s going to be ups and downs. So, it’s how you deal with it mentally, and process that. I think that’s the biggest part of the game. So, if you can work on that, work on yourself, and fine tune that, I think it helps a lot.”

His hard work is evident, and Utah’s coaches have seen it. Mammoth head coach André Tourigny had glowing words for the forward’s hard work on the ice and personality off of it.

“That’s what it is, his energy every day, his drive, his passion,” Tourigny shared. “You know what to expect from him. He’s a great energy player; he’s a great person. Loved by his teammates, loved by his coach. I’m happy for him to get rewarded (with the call up).”