Utah Mammoth to Host Open-to-the-Public Fundraiser at Topgolf to Benefit SEG Foundation

SALT LAKE CITY (September 2, 2025) – The Utah Mammoth today announced plans for a public fundraiser at Topgolf in Midvale, Utah on Friday, Sept. 26, with all proceeds benefiting the SEG Foundation. As the Mammoth prepare to return to the ice, the event serves as a unique opportunity for fans to engage with players and front office staff before the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, while supporting the Foundation’s initiatives. Groups and individuals interested in attending can secure their spot and purchase a Topgolf bay here.

Available ticket packages include:

Premium Package – $5,000 per bay

Limited availability

VIP meet and greet with Mammoth roster players and front office staff

Two hours of Topgolf play

Appetizers, buffet dinner, and dessert

Two drink tickets per guest

Utah Mammoth branded hockey stick and exclusive gift for each individual guest

General Package – $2,500 per bay or $500 per individual

Meet and greet with Mammoth roster players

Two hours of Topgolf play

Appetizers, buffet dinner, and dessert

One drink ticket per guest

Custom Utah Mammoth gift for each individual guest

Attendees will also have the chance to win premium raffle prizes. Each guest will receive one complimentary raffle ticket, with additional tickets available for $10 each. Prizes include autographed Mammoth memorabilia, Mammoth branded swag, and other exclusive items.

Introduced in October 2024, the SEG Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established to serve as the primary vehicle for Smith Entertainment Group’s philanthropic work and to rally behind the people and causes that make Utah the amazing place it is. During the 2024-25 season, nearly 60,000 families and individuals and 11 community organizations were directly impacted by the SEG Foundation as part of its monthly initiatives.

This season, the Foundation will continue to engage with the community with the launch of new programs, focused on growth, opportunity, and youth empowerment. In addition, the SEG Foundation is committed to finding meaningful ways to strengthen and support the nonprofits and community organizations already doing important work across the state. To learn more about the SEG Foundation, visit www.segfoundation.org.