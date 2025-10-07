Utah Mammoth Sign Forward Kevin Rooney to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 6, 2025) – The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Kevin Rooney to a one-year, two-way contract, worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Rooney, 32, played 70 NHL games with the Calgary Flames last season, recording 5-5-10 and 14 penalty minutes (PIM). He ranked third in shorthanded ice time per game (1:53) and fourth in hits (109) among Flames forwards.

Rooney has skated in 330 career NHL games with the Flames, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils since 2016-17, earning 32-28-60 and 134 PIM. He set career highs in goals (8) and points (14) over 54 contests with the Rangers in 2020-21. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward tallied two assists in 15 playoff games with New York in 2022, as the team advanced to the Eastern Conference Final.

Rooney has also logged 242 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Calgary Wranglers and Albany/Binghamton Devils, posting 34-59-93 and 156 PIM. He most recently registered 6-12-18 and 28 PIM in 55 AHL contests with Calgary from 2022-24.

The Canton, Massachusetts native played four collegiate seasons at Providence from 2012-16, captaining the Friars as a senior. He helped the program capture its first national championship as a junior in 2014-15, tallying the lone assist on Mammoth forward Brandon Tanev’s title-clinching goal.

Rooney won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, recording one assist in 10 games while leading all skaters in faceoff percentage (65.2%).