Utah Mammoth Hold Second ‘Next Gen’ Game on Apr. 11

Kids ages 8-14 will take over various roles during the Mammoth’s game against the Hurricanes

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The Utah Mammoth will hold its second ‘Next Gen’ game, presented by America First Credit Union, on Apr. 11. During the Mammoth’s afternoon game against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Delta Center will have a younger feel. Kids will take over game-day roles across the arena, broadcast, and in-game entertainment. 

The second ‘Next Gen’ game of the season will continue to celebrate and inspire the next generation of hockey fans. For those kids, ages 8-14, that participate in various roles, they’ll have an opportunity to help elevate the game day experience. 

Want to join the fun? Make sure you buy your tickets to the second ‘Next Gen game’ of the 2025-26 campaign and help grow the next generation of hockey fans here in Utah!

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