Utah Inaugural Season Patch Available at Final Home Games

The organization will provide Inaugural Season patches at Delta Center on Apr. 8 and 10

1712-2425-UHC_Patch_1920x1080

To celebrate Utah Hockey Club’s first season in Utah, the organization is offering free Inaugural Season patches. The patches are available on Apr. 8 and 10, during the final two home games of the regular season. Supporters are encouraged to bring or wear items they want to customize to Delta Center Tuesday and Thursday.

Due to the heat presses used, the best materials for the patches are cotton based or cotton poly blend items. T-shirts and hoodies are recommended! Other materials will be reviewed on site by the operators*.

To receive the complimentary patch, visit any of the five stations throughout Delta Center Tuesday or Thursday night! These patches are subject to availability, so make sure you go early!

*Utah Hockey Club does not accept any liability for damaged products due to heat pressing

