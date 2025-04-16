Applications due May 31; Grant recipients to be announced by June 13

SALT LAKE CITY (April 16, 2025) – Today, Utah Hockey Club announced the launch of its Growth and Renovation Grant program, dedicated to helping grow ice hockey in Utah. Grant funding is provided through the National Hockey League’s Industry Growth Fund (IGF) and will deliver capital investment to community and recreation organizations and youth ice hockey programs that demonstrate strategic, thought-out plans to expand the game through activities such as building, repairing, or enhancing ice rinks, adding training and development programs for coaches and teams, and offering more opportunities for Utah’s youth to access the game. Applications for the grant are now open and must be submitted by May 31.

“Growing the game of hockey in Utah is a top priority, and this grant is a direct investment in the people and places that will help make that possible,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “Whether it’s improving the facilities experience, supporting coaches or officials, or welcoming the next generation of players to the ice, we’re excited to see how these projects will come to life in communities across the state.”

Backed by $150,000 from the IGF, the Utah Hockey Club Growth and Renovation Grant creates a meaningful partnership for local organizations with Utah’s NHL team. In addition to financial support, selected recipients will receive in-facility branding, as well as the opportunity to integrate Utah Hockey Club patches or stickers into team uniforms. Grant recipients will also be honored with a dedicated night for their organization during a 2025-26 season home game with an intermission skate and featured placement on Utah Hockey Club’s youth hockey website.

To be eligible, organizations or individuals must agree to share data collected through the funded efforts with Utah Hockey Club and submit a season-end report detailing the impact and outcomes of the grant. All grant decisions will be communicated by June 13, with funds distributed shortly thereafter. Leaders and organizations who are ultimately chosen as a grant recipient will also be encouraged to join a committee led by Utah Hockey Club that will help establish lines of communication aimed at fostering continued growth and development of hockey in the region.

Established in 2013 as part of the NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the IGF was created to support and accelerate the development of NHL and Club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth. Since its inception, the IGF has dedicated more than $200 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events, and provide education that drives awareness and brings hockey to communities across North America.

The Utah Hockey Club Growth and Renovation Grant builds on a larger statewide commitment by Smith Entertainment Group – the parent company of Utah Hockey Club – to grow the game of hockey. Last month, Chairman Ryan Smith announced that Smith Entertainment Group will donate up to $500,000 per rink on up to 20 new rinks and provide out-of-the-box development plans for interested cities and entrepreneurs. More details on this initiative will be provided at a future date.

More information on the Utah Hockey Club Growth and Renovation Grant and how to apply can be found here.