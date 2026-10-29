Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

The Mammoth kick off a slate with six-straight road games Thursday night

GamePreviewWB_102926
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (8-5-0) vs Pittsburgh (5-6-1)

WHEN: Oct. 28, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/102.7 HD2), KSL Sports App, NHL App, Sirius XM (Online)

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after Utah's morning skate at 11:30 a.m. ET.

GAME PREVIEW

Tonight's Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 8-5-0 this season and is second in the Central Division with 16 points. The Mammoth are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth fell to the Minnesota Wild, 3-1. It was an emotional game with 52 penalty minutes. Logan Cooley had Utah’s lone goal, while Nick Schmaltz and Mikhail Sergachev assisted on the third period tally.
  • Schmaltz’s seven goals lead the Mammoth, alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev’s 12 assists are a team-high, and captain Clayton Keller’s 15 points are tied with Sergachev for the team-lead.
  • Karel Vejmelka and Sebastian Cossa make up Utah’s goaltending tandem. Vejmelka has a 6-4-0 record with a 3.13 goals-against average, a .881 save percentage, and one shutout. Cossa has a 2-1-0 record with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .820 save percentage.
  • Thursday’s game is the start of a five-game east coast road trip, and the first of six-straight on the road. The Mammoth’s next game is on Nov. 1 in Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh

  • Pittsburgh is 5-6-1 this season and is sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 11 points. The Penguins are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games, and have won their last two-straight.
  • In their most recent game, the Penguins beat the Nashville Predators in overtime, 3-2. Connor Dewar and Rickard Rakell scored in regulation, while Ville Koivunen’s second of the season was the overtime game-winner. 
  • Evgeni Malkin and Nick Robertson are tied for the team-lead with six goals each. Erik Karlsson’s 11 assists and 12 points are team-highs.
  • Artus Silovs and Sergei Murashov make up Pittsburgh’s goaltending tandem. Silovs has a 5-3-0 record with a 2.87 goals-against average, a .890 save percentage, and two shutouts. Murashov has a 0-3-1 record with a 3.50 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.
  • Thursday is the third and final game in Pittsburgh’s homestand. Up next, the Penguins travel to Montreal for a Saturday night game against the Canadiens.

By the Numbers

  • Utah alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev is on a five-game points streak and has six points over that span (1G, 5A). His 12 assists lead the Mammoth and are tied with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the ninth-most in the NHL. Through his first 13 games this season, Sergachev is averaging 23:23 time on ice, has six power play points (1G, 5A), and has 15 points (3G, 12A).
  • Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson has five points in his last five games (1G, 4A), and his 11 assists are tied for 11th in the NHL. Karlsson’s 12 total points lead the Penguins, as does his 23:28 time on ice average. 
  • The Penguins’ penalty kill is ninth in the NHL (83.9) and has yet to allow a power play goal against on home ice. Utah’s power play is second in the NHL (34.8), and is tied for the most road power play goals in the league (12).

Upcoming Mammoth Milestones

  • Andrew Peeke: 400 career NHL games, 2 games away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL assists, 3 assists away
  • Barrett Hayton: 100 career NHL assists, 3 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL goals, 4 goals away
  • Vincent Trocheck: 400 career NHL assists, 4 assists away
  • Clayton Keller: 700 career NHL games, 5 games away
  • Kevin Stenlund: 100 career NHL points, 5 points away

Against Pittsburgh This Season 

  • This is the second of two games between the Mammoth and the Penguins this season.

Season Series

  • Oct. 29: UTA vs PIT

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 1: UTA vs PHI
  • Nov. 3: UTA vs TOR
  • Nov. 5: UTA vs MTL

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