Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (8-5-0) vs Pittsburgh (5-6-1)
WHEN: Oct. 28, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: PPG Paints Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/102.7 HD2), KSL Sports App, NHL App, Sirius XM (Online)
The Mammoth kick off a slate with six-straight road games Thursday night
WHO: Utah (8-5-0) vs Pittsburgh (5-6-1)
WHEN: Oct. 28, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: PPG Paints Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/102.7 HD2), KSL Sports App, NHL App, Sirius XM (Online)
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
Pittsburgh
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Pittsburgh This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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FEATURE: Lewis Returns Home with the Mammoth
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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WHO SAID IT: Bear or a Philosopher?
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny