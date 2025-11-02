Utah Falls Short Against Tampa Bay

The Mammoth suffered a 4-2 loss, their first loss at home this season

By Catherine Bogart
SALT LAKE CITY – In a tight battle between Utah and Tampa Bay at Delta Center, the Mammoth fell 4-2 to the Lightning. Lawson Crouse and Kailer Yamamoto scored for Utah in the loss while Yanni Gourde, Anthony Cirelli, and Jake Guentzel scored for Tampa Bay.

Karel Vejmelka made big saves throughout the game, including halfway through the first period when he stopped a series of Grade-A chances by the Lightning in quick succession. Vejmelka also stood strong through Tampa’s push late in the second period. In his ninth game of the season, Vejmelka stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced.

Utah’s ability to quickly transition from defense to offense was on display with the game’s opening goal. After Ian Cole intercepted the puck in the defensive zone, he quickly sent the puck up ice to Crouse who was already on the go. Crouse, on the breakaway, went top shelf and scored.

As they have done all season, the Mammoth kept pushing when they faced adversity, and their effort was rewarded early in the third period, down 2-1. 2:21 into the final frame, Kailer Yamamoto’s first goal of the season tied the game, 2-2. Yamamoto took advantage of open space and capitalized off a backhanded pass from Cole, who picked up his second assist of the game on the goal.

Tampa had two goals in the third period, Jake Guenzel's with seven minutes remaining in regulation and Brandon Hagel's empty net tally with 15 seconds left, secured the win for the visitors. With the loss, the Mammoth are 8-4-0 and are 4-1-0 at Delta Center.

Additional Notes from Today's Game

  • Nick Schmaltz played his 600th NHL game tonight, a significant milestone for the forward. Through this span, he has scored 149 goals and contributed 291 assists for a total of 440 points. Currently, Schmaltz’s 10 assists and 17 points are both team-highs.
  • Kevin Stenlund also hit a milestone as the forward played his 300th NHL game against the Lightning. Through his career, Stenlund has scored 43 goals and contributed 31 assists for 74 points.

The Mammoth are back on the road for a four-game road trip with stops in Buffalo, Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa.

Upcoming Schedule

  • 4: UTA at BUF
  • 5: UTA at TOR
  • 8: UTA at MTL
  • 9: UTA at OTT

