The Week Ahead: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

As the countdown is on for the new year, the Utah Mammoth have one final game in 2025. Following, the team starts 2026 on an east coast road trip. Let’s take a look at what’s going on with the Mammoth during the final week of the year.

Main Storylines – Utah

After a very busy schedule to start the year, Utah had an opportunity to rest and recover from the long stretch. In addition to the three-day winter break, the Mammoth had two additional days without games following the holidays. With practically a game every other day for the first two and a half months, the extra rest and practice time is a luxury this time of year.

The Mammoth are still without forward Logan Cooley; however, the team is finding offense from up and down the lineup. The team has nine different goal scorers in their last five games.

This is the healthiest Utah has been all season with two roster players injured. Monday morning, the Mammoth announced that goaltender Karel Vejmelka is out with an upper-body injury and the team recalled Matt Villalta from Tucson. On Sunday, the Mammoth put defenseman Juuso Välimäki on waivers with the intention of assigning him to Tucson. Välimäki suffered an ACL injury in late February and started practicing with the Mammoth before the holiday break. His last NHL game was on Jan. 26.

Utah will end the year with its third-straight Central Division game. The division standings are tight as five teams are separated by five points. As of Monday, the Mammoth are fourth with 39 points through 39 games.

The final home game of 2025 is Monday against the Nashville Predators. Following Monday’s game, the Mammoth head to the east coast to face the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and New York Rangers.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Logan Cooley – lower-body injury, out minimum eight weeks

G Karel Vejmelka – upper-body, IR

G Anson Thorton – lower-body, injured non-roster

Let’s take a look at the three upcoming matchups this week!