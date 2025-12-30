McIntyre Makes Utah History in Dream Come True Moment

For his job, McIntyre is at every practice and game. He travels with the team, and is always there as a resource for the Mammoth. His job is a unique one. Not many people can say they work as an emergency backup and practice goalie for an NHL team. However, with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, it’s a position that NHL teams are adding to their organizations.

With his role, McIntyre participates in the team’s morning skate; however, he watches the game from the press box. As a result, he usually has the afternoon of a game day to himself. On Dec. 23, his relaxing afternoon took a quick turn with a text from Schwab.

“You got to get to the rink right now, just in case you got to go in,” McIntyre reflected on the text he got. “So, I had to hurry up, get dressed, pack up my bag, and get an uber over to the rink.”

Once he got to the rink, McIntyre let his family and friends know what was going on, put his phone away, and focused on the task at hand: serving as a backup goaltender for an NHL game. McIntyre signed an amateur tryout agreement, got dressed, walked out of the locker room, and took his solo rookie lap at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

“That was super cool,” McIntyre said of his rookie lap. “I was just trying to make sure I didn’t fall or run into anyone when they started getting on the ice. I was just really happy to get it done.”

Following the lap, McIntyre participated in his first ever NHL warmups, and then joined his teammates on the bench to back up veteran netminder Vítek Vaněček. From finding out he would suit up for an NHL game through the final whistle; the Mammoth embraced their teammate and made it a special experience.

“I feel like the luckiest guy in the world,” McIntyre smiled. “It’s a great group of guys as well that made me feel super welcome. They’re all super kind. They were giving me stick taps and cheering me on in warmups and everything. It’s just been an unreal experience to be around this level of hockey with this incredible group of guys.”