2026 IIHF World Juniors Notebook: Day 3

On the third day of the preliminary round, two of Utah’s prospects participated in games. Here’s a recap of Sunday’s slate of games.

Sweden 4, Switzerland 2

SUI: Johnson

It was a back-and-forth contest between Sweden and Switzerland as the teams traded goals in the first period, and Switzerland took a 2-1 lead in the second. However, a three-goal third period led Sweden to a 4-2 victory. Lucas Pettersson scored twice for Sweden while Eric Nilson and Viggo Bjorck each scored once. Beni Waidacher and Lars Steiner each scored once for Switzerland.

Utah prospect Ludvig Johnson played 20:36 in the loss. He also recorded one shot on goal. Switzerland’s next game is on Dec. 30 against Germany. Game time is 12:00 p.m. MT.

Finland 8, Latvia 0

FIN: Väisänen

In a strong preliminary round performance, Finland beat Latvia 8-0. Emil Hemming scored twice while Jasper Kuhta, Max Westergard, Joona Saarelainen, Roope Vesterinen, Heikki Ruohonen, and Lasse Boelius all contributed a goal each. With six points through two games, Finland sits at the top of Group B.

Utah prospect Veeti Väisänen played 16:53 in the win and recorded two shots. Finland’s next game is tomorrow against Czechia. Game time is 1:30 p.m. MT.