2026 IIHF World Juniors Notebook: Day 4

It was a busy day for Utah’s prospects at World Juniors as six players competed in Monday’s games. Let’s take a look at how the Mammoth’s prospects did during the fourth day of the preliminary round.

Czechia 2, Finland 1 OT

FIN: Väisänen; CZE: Pšenička, Hoch

It was a close game between both teams; however, Adam Jiricek’s overtime goal led Czechia to a 2-1 win over Finland. Matej Kubiesa scored 1:52 into the game to give Czechia a 1-0 lead. In the final minute of regulation, Emil Hemming’s goal tied the game 1-1. Jiricek scored 3:39 into the overtime period. Czechia picked up two points with the win and Finland received one.

Veeti Väisänen was assessed a cross-checking major and a game misconduct penalty on his first shift. The defenseman only played 27 seconds for Finland.

Max Pšenička played 11:19 and had one shot on goal. Stepan Hoch played 14:02 in the win.

Czechia’s next game is on Dec. 31 against Latvia. Game time is 1:30 p.m. MT. Finland’s next game is also on New Year’s Eve against Canada. Game time is 6:30 p.m. MT.

Canada 9, Denmark 1

CAN: Beaudoin, Desnoyers, Iginla

Canada opened the scoring 3:17 into the game and never looked back as the Canadians beat Denmark, 9-1. Gavin McKenna had a hat trick for Canada with one goal in each period. Porter Martone scored twice while Braeden Cootes, Zayne Parekh, Michael Misa, and Kashawn Aitcheson added one for the Canadiens. Mads Klyvo had Denmark’s lone goal.

All three of Utah’s players had at least a point for Canada. Tij Iginla assisted on Cootes’ first period tally and Martone’s third period goal. Caleb Desnoyers and Cole Beaudoin both assisted on Parekh’s tally halfway through the opening frame. Desnoyers also had the primary assist on Aitcheson’s goal.