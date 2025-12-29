Utah Hosts Nashville in Return from Break

THE DETAILS
WHO: Nashville (16-17-4) vs Utah (18-18-3)
WHEN: Dec. 29, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth have their final home game in 2025 on Monday night
WHO: Nashville (16-17-4) vs Utah (18-18-3)
WHEN: Dec. 29, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Nashville
By the Numbers
Against Nashville This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
WRITTEN
WORLD JUNIORS: Everything You Need to Know about World Juniors
WEEK AHEAD: Dec. 29 - Jan. 4 Storylines and Matchups
FEATURE: SEG Pays It Forward
VIDEO
FRESH ICE: Episode 4 - A Mammoth Start
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Debut Episode Interview with Chris Armstrong
SOCIAL
COMING SOON: A Mammoth Pickleball Paddle
WARMUPS: Holiday Gift from Crouser