Utah Faces Ottawa for Final Stop of Road Trip

The Mammoth look to get back into the win column over the Senators

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (9-6-0) at Ottawa (7-5-3)

WHEN: Nov. 9, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after head coach André Tourigny’s media availability Sunday morning.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 9-6-3 on the season and is looking to get back into the win column in the team’s final game of a four-game road trip. The Mammoth are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Sunday’s game is the second half of a back-to-back for Utah.
  • The Mammoth suffered a 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.
    • After a close first period, and back and forth second period, the Canadiens took over and scored five unanswered goals to secure the win. Kailer Yamamoto and Lawson Crouse scored Utah’s goals. Karel Vejmelka stopped 17 of the 23 shots he faced.
  • Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz are tied for the most goals on the team with eight. Schmaltz’s 10 assists and 18 points are team-highs.
  • With Vejmelka playing in Saturday’s game, Vítek Vaněček may play on Sunday. Vaněček has a 2-2-0 record through his four games this season. He has a 2.52 goals against average and a .885 save percentage.
  • Sunday is the final of a four-game road trip and is the Mammoth’s 11th road game out of their first 16 contests.

Ottawa

  • Ottawa is 7-5-3 on the season and has points in its last four games. The Senators are 5-2-3 in their last 10 games. Sunday’s game is the second half of a back-to-back for Ottawa.
  • The Senators are fresh off a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday afternoon.
    • Ottawa had a 2-0 lead after the first period with Tim Stützle and Michael Amadio’s goals in the opening frame. After Matvei Michkov scored in the second to bring Philadelphia within one, Jamie Drysdale’s tally tied the game halfway through the third period. Stützle’s second goal of the night won the game in overtime. Linus Ullmark stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced.
  • Shane Pinto and Stützle’s eight goals are tied for the team-lead. Drake Batherson’s 11 assists lead the Senators. Batherson and Stützle are tied for the team-lead with 16 points each.
  • With Ullmark playing Saturday, there’s a chance Ottawa’s backup, Leevi Meriläinen, will play Sunday. Meriläinen has 1-1-0 record through two games. He has a 4.57 goals against average and a .833 save percentage.
  • Sunday starts a four-game homestand for the Senators who will host the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, and Los Angeles Kings next week.

By the Numbers

  • Crouse played his 600th NHL game on Saturday night and scored his third goal of the season against the Canadiens.
  • 15 skaters have scored for the Mammoth this season and 10 players have added multiple goals through the team’s first 15 games.
  • Ottawa’s power play is scoring on 25% of their opportunities which is the seventh-best rate in the NHL.
  • Stützle has the fourth-highest faceoff win rate in the NHL. He’s won 61.2% of his draws this season. The Senators are the top faceoff team in the NHL and as a group have won 58.7% of their draws.

Against Ottawa This Season

  • This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and Senators this season.

Season Series

  • Nov. 9: UTA at OTT
  • Jan. 7: UTA vs OTT

Upcoming Schedule

