Utah Continues Homestand, Hosts San Jose

The Utah Mammoth will continue a five-game homestand with a Saturday night game against the San Jose Sharks

GamePreviewWEB_111426
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: San Jose (8-11-2) vs Utah (10-8-2)

WHEN: Nov. 14, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

GAME PREVIEW

Tonight's Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 10-8-2 this season and is 3-5-2 over the last 10 games. The team has 22 points and is in the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.
  • Logan Cooley’s 11 goals lead the team, as do captain Clayton Keller’s 20 assists and 25 points. 
  • Vejmelka and Sebastian Cossa make up Utah’s goaltending tandem. Vejmelka has a 6-6-1 record with a 3.02 goals-against average, a .879 save percentage, and two shutouts. Cossa has a 4-2-1 record with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage.
  • Saturday is the second of five-straight at home for the team. Utah will host the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

San Jose

  • San Jose is 8-11-2 this season and is 2-7-1 over the last 10 games. The Sharks have 18 points and are fifth in the Pacific Division.
  • In their last game, the Sharks lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a shootout, 3-2. Macklin Celebrini and Mason Marchment each had a goal in the loss. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced. 
  • Celebrini’s eight goals, 15 assists, and 23 points lead the Sharks. Will Smith’s seven goals and 14 points are second on the team, while Dmitry Orlov’s eight assists trail only Celebrini. 
  • Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic make up San Jose’s goaltending tandem. Askarov has a 5-8-1 record with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Nedeljkovic has a 3-3-1 record with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.
  • The Sharks host the Nashville Predators tomorrow night in the second half of a back-to-back. Sunday’s game is the first of a four-game homestand for San Jose.

By the Numbers

  • The captain of each team leads their roster with seven points over the last five games (Keller: 1G, 6A; Celebrini: 3G, 4A). Both Keller and Celebrini lead their team in points this season (Keller: 25, Celebrini: 23).
  • Keller’s 25 points are 14th in the NHL, while Celebrini’s 23 are tied for 22nd in the league.
  • San Jose will play its 12th road game of the year in Salt Lake City. The team’s 11 games away from SAP Center are tied for fifth-most in the NHL.
  • Utah is tied with the Edmonton Oilers for most goals by defensemen in the NHL (16).

Upcoming Mammoth Milestones

  • Vincent Trocheck: 400 career NHL assists, 1 assist away
  • Barrett Hayton: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL goals, 3 goals away
  • Dylan Guenther: 200 career NHL points, 5 points away
  • Kevin Stenlund: 100 career NHL points, 5 points away

Against San Jose This Season 

  • This is the first of three games between these Western Conference opponents, and the first of two in Salt Lake City.

Season Series

  • Nov. 14: SJS vs UTA
  • Jan. 18: UTA vs SJS
  • Mar. 26: SJS vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

 

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