Utah Continues Homestand, Hosts San Jose

THE DETAILS
WHO: San Jose (8-11-2) vs Utah (10-8-2)
WHEN: Nov. 14, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App
The Utah Mammoth will continue a five-game homestand with a Saturday night game against the San Jose Sharks
WHO: San Jose (8-11-2) vs Utah (10-8-2)
WHEN: Nov. 14, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
San Jose
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against San Jose This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny