Utah Faces Los Angeles in Fifth Preseason Game

In the Utah Mammoth’s fifth preseason game, the team will travel to Boise, ID to face the Los Angeles Kings. Tuesday night’s contest is the Mammoth’s final preseason game on the road as Utah will finish out its preseason slate with two home games in October. This is the first of two straight meetings against the Kings this preseason with the second on Oct. 2 at Delta Center.

Utah enters Tuesday’s game winless in its first four preseason games; however, the team started their slate with three games in two nights, all on the road. Utah’s most recent game was a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Utah saw the line of Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton, and JJ Peterka shine in the loss as the trio combined for four points and Guenther scored both of the Mammoth’s goals. The Mammoth have made several rounds of cuts and currently the training camp roster sits at 41 players.

Los Angeles is 3-1-0 through its first four preseason games; however, the Kings fell 5-3 to the Anaheim Ducks in their most recent game. The Kings had a 3-2 lead 14 seconds into the third period with goals from Cody Ceci, Taylor Ward, and Trevor Moore. The Ducks pushed back in the final 10 minutes of regulation and scored three unanswered goals to win the game. Similarly to the Mammoth, the Kings have made cuts to their training camp roster. Currently, Los Angeles has 48 players remaining at their camp.

Tonight’s game will be streamed on Mammoth+ and you can listen on 1280 AM, KSL Sports Zone, the KSL app, and the NHL app.