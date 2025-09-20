Before going to Colorado for split squad games against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, the Mammoth held their third practice of training camp. Head coach André Tourigny shared that defenseman Nate Schmidt took a maintenance day today.
Training Camp: Day 4
The Mammoth held their final practice before split squad preseason games on Sunday
The Groups
As it has been the first two days of camp, the roster was split into two groups with a handful of changes from Friday.
Forwards Gabe Smith and Austin Poganski joined the main group for the first time this camp while forward Ben McCartney and defenseman Artem Duda returned to Group A. Forwards Cole Beaudoin and Michal Kunc joined Group B.
Here’s the full groups for Saturday’s practice:
Group A
Forwards: Andrew Agozzino, Daniil But, Michael Carcone, Logan Cooley, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton, Cameron Hebig, Tij Iginla, Clayton Keller, Jack McBain, Ben McCartney, JJ Peterka, Austin Poganski, Nick Schmaltz, Gabe Smith, Kevin Stenlund, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto
Defensemen: Ian Cole, Nick DeSimone, Artem Duda, Sean Durzi, Maveric Lamoureux, John Marino, Olli Määttä, Mikhail Sergachev, Dmitri Simashev, Maksymilian Szuber
Goaltender: Dryden McKay, Vítek Vaněček, Karel Vejmelka
Group B
Forwards: Owen Allard, Maksim Barbashev, Curtis Douglas, Coster Dunn, Carson Harmer, Sam Lipkin, Julian Lutz, Mika Matikka, Ryan McGregor, Noel Nordh, Jack Ricketts, Ty Tullio, Sammy Walker
Defensemen: Kevin Connauton, Ludvig Lafton, Tomas Lavoie, Lleyton Moore, Montana Onyebuchi, Scott Perunovich, Max Pšenička, Veeti Väisänen
Goaltenders: Jaxson Stauber, Matt Villalta, Dylan Wells
Special Teams
Saturday was the first introduction of special teams for the Mammoth. The first power play unit was Mikhail Sergachev, Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Dylan Guenther. This group was together for a significant amount of time last season. The second power play unit had Sean Durzi, JJ Peterka, Logan Cooley, Kailer Yamamoto, and Jack McBain. Yamamoto’s skill set fits with the other players and roles on the second unit.
“(Yamamoto) can play half board, he can play bumper,” Tourigny explained. “He’s quick, he’s smart, he can find a hole, he’s (relieving) the pressure, he can take a quick shot, and he’s really good on those puck recoveries, so that’s all the qualities we would like (and) the reason why he’s on that unit.”
“A lot of great players out there,” Yamamoto reflected. “First day of trying it out. You’re going to find that chemistry pretty soon and with (Logan) Cooley and JJ (Peterka) running it, (Jack McBain) net front, (Sean) Durzi up top, and then just moving the puck and get on the net and find scoring chances.”
Game Time
Tomorrow’s preseason games are the first two opportunities for the team to face external competition in preparation for the 2025-26 season. As Sunday has split squad games, the team will have two full teams in action tomorrow. Tourigny explained what goes into deciding which players will participate in which game tomorrow.
“There’s a lot of prospects we want to see play so we try to keep them in their own identity on a line,” Tourigny shared. “We started practicing today the power play, so on Cooley’s unit, we want those guys playing the same game together, so they can work together … When you play three games in almost 24 hours, (you have to) spread (the group) a little bit.”
These preseason games are also an opportunity for the management and coaching staffs to continue their assessment of players. Since the first games are just days into camp, Tourigny shared what they will look for in tomorrow’s contests.
“To move forward (with systems),” Tourigny said. “I think it’s one of the reasons we did a lot of review, a lot of systems, so we have something to work on. Something during the game, something postgame. We will have video footage where we can correct, see what they understand, what they don’t.
“Sometimes it’s not just the player, sometimes it’s the coaches,” Tourigny continued. “Did not explain certain situations the right way, so we need to make sure everybody’s on the same page, (so) there’s no confusion, move forward from there and get a little bit deeper in detail. But the first stage will be that. I assume it’ll be better structurally period per period, every period will be a little bit better, a little bit better understanding, a little bit more comfortable with the situation and that’s what we want to get out of it collectively.”
When it comes to how these games will benefit the players, it’s an opportunity to get back into game shape.
“Individually, guys have to get back to NHL hockey,” Tourigny said. “Managing the momentum of the game, managing the puck, the physicality, the emotion of the game, and all of it.”
“It’s always fun,” forward Nick Schmaltz explained. “Everyone loves playing games, that’s why we play. So, get a couple practices in and then right to games is always fun. We learn a lot when you play games and break stuff down, see what works, what doesn’t, and get some chemistry with some guys and it’s always fun.”
Recent Mammoth News
WRITTEN
PROSPECT REPORT: Lutz Looking to Build After Growing Season
VIDEO
1-ON-1: JJ Peterka in Milan
1-ON-1: Bill Armstrong on Rookie Camp
WATCH: Media Day Interviews