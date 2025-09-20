Training Camp: Day 4

These preseason games are also an opportunity for the management and coaching staffs to continue their assessment of players. Since the first games are just days into camp, Tourigny shared what they will look for in tomorrow’s contests.

“To move forward (with systems),” Tourigny said. “I think it’s one of the reasons we did a lot of review, a lot of systems, so we have something to work on. Something during the game, something postgame. We will have video footage where we can correct, see what they understand, what they don’t.

“Sometimes it’s not just the player, sometimes it’s the coaches,” Tourigny continued. “Did not explain certain situations the right way, so we need to make sure everybody’s on the same page, (so) there’s no confusion, move forward from there and get a little bit deeper in detail. But the first stage will be that. I assume it’ll be better structurally period per period, every period will be a little bit better, a little bit better understanding, a little bit more comfortable with the situation and that’s what we want to get out of it collectively.”

When it comes to how these games will benefit the players, it’s an opportunity to get back into game shape.

“Individually, guys have to get back to NHL hockey,” Tourigny said. “Managing the momentum of the game, managing the puck, the physicality, the emotion of the game, and all of it.”

“It’s always fun,” forward Nick Schmaltz explained. “Everyone loves playing games, that’s why we play. So, get a couple practices in and then right to games is always fun. We learn a lot when you play games and break stuff down, see what works, what doesn’t, and get some chemistry with some guys and it’s always fun.”