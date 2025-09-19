Training Camp Day 3

For the second day of on-ice practices, the team switched to focusing on offensive systems. As they did on the first day of practice, the training camp roster was split into two groups, Group A and Group B.

Before practice kicked off Friday, the Mammoth announced that Alternate Captain Alexander Kerfoot is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. In addition to Kerfoot not practicing with Group A, there were several other changes.

Forwards Cameron Hebig and Michal Kunc, and defensemen Maksymilian Szuber and Maveric Lamoureux joined Group A on Friday, while forward Ben McCartney, and defensemen Artem Duda and Scott Perunovich joined Group B.

Head Coach André Tourigny shared the philosophy behind switching players out following Group A’s practice on Friday:

“We want to first have a look at a lot of players with our NHL group and give them that experience,” Tourigny explained. “It’s the same thing the other way around. We want to see some guys when we put them in the other group, see how dominant they can be and if they can separate themselves in that group as well. So, I think it’s a mix of both.”