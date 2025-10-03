Training Camp: Day 17

Logan Cooley returns to practice as a full participant, McBain is ready to go

Notebook 10.3.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Forward Logan Cooley returned to practice as a full participant on Friday. Head coach André Tourigny said Cooley is day-to-day and the team “has a good feeling he will be ready next week.” Tourigny also shared that forward Jack McBain is ready to go and will play his second preseason game tomorrow.

Forward Daniil But did not participate in Friday’s practice and Tourigny said that But was sick today. Here is who was on the ice for Friday’s on-ice session:

Forwards: Cameron Hebig, Clayton Keller, Jack McBain, Andrew Agozzino, JJ Peterka, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Curtis Douglas, Michael Carcone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Stenlund, Kailer Yamamoto, Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz

Defenseman: Olli Määttä, John Marino, Nick DeSimone, Dmitri Simashev, Nate Schmidt, Ian Cole, Sean Durzi, Mikhail Sergachev

Goaltenders: Karel Vejmelka, Vítek Vaněček

Roster Updates

As training camp winds down, so has the team’s roster. On Thursday, the Mammoth put defenseman Scott Perunovich and forward Ben McCartney on waivers. After they cleared today at noon, both players were assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners.

On Friday, the Mammoth put goaltender Matt Villalta on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to Tucson. Utah also assigned forward Gabe Smith to the Moncton Wildcats. With these changes, the roster sits at 33 players.

Greasy Goals

Although the Mammoth has plenty of talent that can score impressive, skilled goals, sometimes a greasy one will have to do. Having a strong net front presence is important for any team’s offense, and the Mammoth are working to level up that area of their game.

“I think our team’s growing, getting more mature, guys understand even more that (this) is a big part of the offense in the NHL,” Tourigny said. “We obviously want to get even better. Last year I think we were 12th in the league for inside play and rebounds (areas) like that … I know we were good. It’s something we need to keep growing and keep getting better.

“It’s not just getting touches,” Tourigny continued. “It’s finishing, scoring goals … if you have screens and traffic, you increase your shooting percentage a lot. So, all those inside details are so important. The guys are into it and yes we’ve worked a lot at it.”

Getting Back to Full Strength

As forwards like Cooley and McBain work their way back from training camp injuries, Tourigny shared how the two stayed as ready as possible to bounce back quickly.

“They were in rehab, they had a lot of skates with (skills coach) Kyle Bochek, and a lot of work in the gym, so they’re ready to go there,” Tourigny explained. “They just need to be in the game and feel it a little bit. Cooley’s been in one game so far, (McBain) will be (in his) second game, so that’s good for him to have a chance to play before the season starts.”

‘You and Me’

During warmups of every game he plays, defenseman Nate Schmidt has a particular pregame routine. The tradition started back as a member of the Washington Capitals, and it has evolved ever since.

Schmidt

“At that time, it was just a couple of water bottle squirts, no problem,” Schmidt recounted. “Then I got to Vegas and then I started with the towel added on top, and then it started becoming a little magic trick and then I was playing rock, paper, scissors, and a whole lot of things. That started getting a little bit long. But at the end of it (was) more of like a ‘you and me’ thing. It’s just like ‘hey, I’m ready to rock, you and me, let’s go tonight.’ It’s just kind of a connection feel for me and the rest of the guys. Kind of getting myself ready for the game.”

Back Home

Thursday night was Utah’s first home preseason game of the year, and the energy was palpable from warmups to the final whistle. As excited as the community was to be back at Delta Center, the Mammoth’s players and coaches could not wait to be back.

“I was looking forward to that all day,” Crouse smiled when he discussed the goal celebrations. “A lot of the returning guys were.”

“We cannot wait to play a (regular) season game,” Tourigny shared postgame. “But at the same time, we need to remain focused on the task at hand and we’re not there yet. We’re getting close to (being) ready, we hope to have at least one guy back (from injury) next game, so that will keep improving our lineup and our chemistry.”

Up Next

Saturday night is the last game of the preseason and the final game to improve what the team has focused on before the season opener next Thursday.

“I think the last game is always the best one in my opinion because you start to feel like it’s real,” Schmidt said following Friday’s practice. “The next game you play is for real. That’s one of the biggest things. And you get to play at home. When you start playing home games it starts to feel like a real season again. You actually feel your energy, your crowd.”

The Mammoth will host the San Jose Sharks Saturday at 6 p.m. MT. Limited tickets are available here!

