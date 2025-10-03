Training Camp: Day 17

Roster Updates

As training camp winds down, so has the team’s roster. On Thursday, the Mammoth put defenseman Scott Perunovich and forward Ben McCartney on waivers. After they cleared today at noon, both players were assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners.

On Friday, the Mammoth put goaltender Matt Villalta on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to Tucson. Utah also assigned forward Gabe Smith to the Moncton Wildcats. With these changes, the roster sits at 33 players.

Greasy Goals

Although the Mammoth has plenty of talent that can score impressive, skilled goals, sometimes a greasy one will have to do. Having a strong net front presence is important for any team’s offense, and the Mammoth are working to level up that area of their game.

“I think our team’s growing, getting more mature, guys understand even more that (this) is a big part of the offense in the NHL,” Tourigny said. “We obviously want to get even better. Last year I think we were 12th in the league for inside play and rebounds (areas) like that … I know we were good. It’s something we need to keep growing and keep getting better.

“It’s not just getting touches,” Tourigny continued. “It’s finishing, scoring goals … if you have screens and traffic, you increase your shooting percentage a lot. So, all those inside details are so important. The guys are into it and yes we’ve worked a lot at it.”

Getting Back to Full Strength

As forwards like Cooley and McBain work their way back from training camp injuries, Tourigny shared how the two stayed as ready as possible to bounce back quickly.

“They were in rehab, they had a lot of skates with (skills coach) Kyle Bochek, and a lot of work in the gym, so they’re ready to go there,” Tourigny explained. “They just need to be in the game and feel it a little bit. Cooley’s been in one game so far, (McBain) will be (in his) second game, so that’s good for him to have a chance to play before the season starts.”

‘You and Me’

During warmups of every game he plays, defenseman Nate Schmidt has a particular pregame routine. The tradition started back as a member of the Washington Capitals, and it has evolved ever since.