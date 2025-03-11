Maple Leafs recover for shootout win against Utah

Nylander opened the scoring on the power play at 12:42 of the first period, firing a wrist shot from the left circle past the blocker of Vejmelka to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead.

“I think we started the game pretty well and then we let them back in the game,” Nylander said. “I thought we did a good job battling. And I mean, especially in OT, there was a long shift there. But Woll played great and kept us in the game for the most part.”

Jarnkrok made it 2-0 at 19:38, scoring a power-play goal off a pass from Max Domi. It was his first goal since Jan. 6, 2024.

“It was nice, but it was especially nice to get the win,” said Jarnkrok, who has missed 61 games this season recovering from sports hernia surgery. “It was a good feeling. First win of the season for me, so it was nice.”

Benoit scored at 4:48 of the second period, firing a wrist shot from the point to push the lead to 3-0.

“I just want to win,” said Benoit, who scored his first goal since Jan. 27, 2024. “At this point of the season, we just want to get those two points. They're important. We want to finish first in our division, so for me, as long as we win, I don't care about the rest.”

Utah scored three goals in a span of 3:57 to tie the game.

“I think as the game went on, we got better,” Keller said. “Guys stepped up in big moments. [Kesselring] got us going there with the fight, that was awesome for us and really elevated us. We scored two quick goals, and it [stinks] to not get the two points tonight. But I think everyone dug in tonight. We stayed together no matter what was going on.”