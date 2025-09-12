The Mammoth are Ready for Rookie Showcase

After two full days of practices at the Utah Mammoth’s rookie camp, the team is in Colorado ready to participate in the 2025 Rookie Showcase.

This event is an opportunity for Utah’s prospects to show off their hard work in the offseason and have a chance to face other team’s top prospects. Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong explained the significance of this part of rookie camp on Wednesday.

“It’s hard for young players to play hard against the (other) players in your organization,” Armstrong shared. “When you go away and you can see peer-on-peer, it’s really a great thing. You get to see your organization compete against another organization; it really brings out the best.”

This tournament is the first time that players will play in the Mammoth uniform for a game. In addition, it’s a deep talent pool for Utah. Fresh off a KHL Championship, Daniil But and Dmitri Simashev are ready to show their strong individual games on North American ice. Maveric Lamoureux and Cole Beaudoin focused on adding muscle and becoming stronger this offseason. Artem Duda is another player to watch. He’s impressed and is on the radar to potentially get NHL games this season. Tij Ignila is fully healthy after double hip surgery last year. He’s hungry to be back in game competition and compete in the Rookie Showcase for the first time.

“I watched it last year, didn’t get to be a part of it,” Iginla explained on the Rookie Showcase. “But there’s competition and those games they get (really) gritty and physical and stuff, so that’ll be exciting.”

As Iginla explained, expect the competition to be fierce. All players participating are chasing their dreams of making an NHL roster, and are eager to show what they can bring.

The Rookie Showcase kicks off tonight, Friday, Sept. 12, at 6:00 p.m. MT. Utah will face the hosts, the Colorado Avalanche, in the event’s first game. The Mammoth’s second and final game is Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. MT against the Vegas Golden Knights.

This year’s roster includes 27 total players, including 15 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders. There are six former first-round draft picks: Caleb Desnoyers (4th overall, 2025), Tij Iginla (6th overall, 2024), Cole Beaudoin (24th overall, 2024), Dmitri Simashev (6th overall, 2023), Daniil But (12th overall, 2023), and Maveric Lamoureux (29th overall, 2022).

