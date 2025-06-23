2025 NHL Draft Primer

The 2025 NHL Draft is days away and the Utah Mammoth are preparing to select their next round of prospects. Over two days and seven rounds, 224 players will be picked by one of the 32 teams in the NHL. Learn more about the draft and where Utah is picking below!

How it Works

Every year, all 32 NHL teams have a chance to choose from a pool of eligible players to add to their organization. Each team technically has seven draft picks, one in each round; however, teams trade draft picks and might have more, or less, when it comes time to draft.

There are seven rounds each year with the first round on Day 1, and Rounds 2-7 on Day 2. The first day of the 2025 Draft takes place on June 27 while the second day is June 28. The Draft is in Los Angeles, California this year; however, it is a decentralized draft. As a result, most team representatives, i.e. the General Manager and Team President, will be in their home markets while certain staff members attend in person. Some of this year’s prospect pool will attend the draft in person, while others opt out to stay at home and watch with their families.

Who is Eligible

Players must be at least 18 years old by September 15th of the current draft year to be eligible. Any North American player must also be younger than 21 by December 31st of the current draft year while any European or International player can be up to 21 years old at the time of the draft. Players who aren’t drafted in their first year of eligibility can be drafted in a later year.

Prospect Rankings

Every year, the NHL releases official Draft Prospect Rankings. The league separates prospects into four categories: North American skaters, international skaters, North American goalies, and international goalies. NHL Central Scouting released this year’s final standings on Apr. 15.

Matthew Schaefer (North America) and Anton Frondell (International) finished the year as the top prospect in their respective skater divisions. Joshua Ravensbergen (N.A.) and Pyotr Andreyanov (Intl.) are the top goaltending prospects.

Draft Order

For the First Round of the NHL Draft, the order is determined by the Draft Lottery and the final regular season standings. The 16 teams who did not make the playoffs participated in April’s Draft Lottery. The order of the first 16 picks was set from those results. Utah moved up to the fourth-overall pick.

The 16 teams who did make the playoffs make up picks 17-32 and go in the inverse order of the regular season standings. For Rounds 2-7, the draft order is the inverse order of the regular season standings only.

This is the order of the First Round:

New York Islanders San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Utah Mammoth Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks Pittsburgh Penguins New York Rangers Detroit Red Wings Columbus Blue Jackets Vancouver Canucks Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames) Montreal Canadiens Calgary Flames (from New Jersey Devils) St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota Wild) Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado Avalanche) Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay Lightning) Los Angeles Kings Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto Maple Leafs) Nashville Predators (from Vegas Golden Knights via San Jose Sharks) Washington Capitals Winnipeg Jets Carolina Hurricanes San Jose Sharks (from Dallas Stars) Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton Oilers) Calgary Flames (from Florida Panthers)

Utah’s Additional Picks

The Mammoth have six picks in this year’s draft:

Second Round: 46th overall

Third Round: 78th overall

Fourth Round: 110th overall

Fifth Round: 142nd overall

Sixth Round: 174th overall

How to Watch

ESPN has the TV rights to the 2025 NHL Draft. The First Round will be live on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. MT. Day 2 will be on NHL Network and ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. MT.

Mammoth+ and SEG+ will have Utah-centric draft coverage for Day 1 of the NHL Draft as Hockey Night in Utah returns for a special Draft Show. Utah’s broadcast will start at 4:30 p.m. MT and will be live from the Asher Adams in Salt Lake City. For more information on Hockey Night in Utah’s Draft Show, click here! (link to blog

UtahMammoth.com and the Mammoth’s social media channels will have full coverage of the 2025 NHL Draft!