Get to Know: Štěpán Hoch

In this series – Get to Know – learn more about the newest Utah Mammoth players and who they are on and off the ice!

During the 2025 NHL Draft, the Utah Mammoth chose Štěpán Hoch with the team’s third round draft pick. Learn more about Hoch below!

The Basics

Hoch is from České Budějovice, Czechia and spent last season playing in his home country. At 6-foot-4 and 192 pounds, Hoch brings size to the prospect pool. Elite Prospects list him as a power forward and EP's Draft Guide stated that Hoch “has an aura of maturity while he steps on the ice.”

The Road to the Draft

Throughout his career, Hoch has spent the vast majority playing in his hometown of České Budějovice at the under-17 and under-20 levels. Over the last two seasons, Hoch has also played at the senior level in the top Czech league for České Budějovice.

Last season, Hoch played 30 games with HC Motor České Budějovice’s under-20 team, 23 games with the senior team, and two games with HC Stadion Litomerice in Czechia2. With the U20 team, Hoch had 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points. With the senior team, he had one goal and two assists for three points. With Stadion Litomerice, he had two points in two games (1G, 1A).

Following the season, Hoch was drafted by the Mammoth and attended the organization’s development camp in late June and early July.

International Experience

Hoch has represented his home country Czechia multiple times throughout his career at the under-18, under-19, and under-20 levels. During the 2024-25 season at the under-19 level, Hoch played eight games and had three goals through that span. At the under-20 level through 12 games, he had four goals. This year, Hoch has played four games at the under-20 level and has two goals and one assist for three points.

His Favorites

When it comes to the list of his favorites, Hoch shared everything from favorite movies – Deadpool, Avengers, Fast and Furious, and Harry Potter – to his hobbies – beach volleyball and spending time with friends. You can read the whole list here!