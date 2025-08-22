Year in Review: Nick Schmaltz

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

For Nick Schmaltz, there was plenty to celebrate on and off the ice this season. Read more below!

On the Ice

In his ninth NHL season, Schmaltz had plenty of on-ice highs. The forward set new career-highs in games played (82), assists (43), points (63), power play points (25), and faceoff win percentage (49.2%). In his first season playing a full 82 games, Schmaltz’s 20 goals were fourth-most on the team, his 43 assists were second, and his 63 points were third. In addition to being a key part of Utah’s offense, Schmaltz was a significant piece with the team’s power play, and his nine power play goals ranked third on the roster.

Throughout the season, Schmaltz’s name was a common sight on the scoresheet with the forward recording 14 multi-point games, and contributing points in 47 contests. One of his most significant goals of the season was against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 9 when Schmaltz’s shootout tally secured the 5-4 win, and the team’s first shootout win in franchise history.