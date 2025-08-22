Year in Review: Nick Schmaltz

Take a look back at the forward’s career-high season

Schmaltz
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

For Nick Schmaltz, there was plenty to celebrate on and off the ice this season. Read more below!

On the Ice

In his ninth NHL season, Schmaltz had plenty of on-ice highs. The forward set new career-highs in games played (82), assists (43), points (63), power play points (25), and faceoff win percentage (49.2%). In his first season playing a full 82 games, Schmaltz’s 20 goals were fourth-most on the team, his 43 assists were second, and his 63 points were third. In addition to being a key part of Utah’s offense, Schmaltz was a significant piece with the team’s power play, and his nine power play goals ranked third on the roster.

Throughout the season, Schmaltz’s name was a common sight on the scoresheet with the forward recording 14 multi-point games, and contributing points in 47 contests. One of his most significant goals of the season was against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 9 when Schmaltz’s shootout tally secured the 5-4 win, and the team’s first shootout win in franchise history.

Fantastic February

February may have been one of Nick Schmaltz’s best months both on and off the ice. After scoring the game winning goal that led to Utah’s first shootout win, the team went on the Four Nations break. During his time away, Schmaltz proposed to his girlfriend, Abby, and she said yes!

A week later, Schmaltz celebrated his birthday and recorded the primary assist on Dylan Guenther’s game winning goal against the Vancouver Canucks. Following the Four Nations break, Schmaltz had points in three of Utah’s four games. He scored one goal and contributed five assists for six points to end the month. Not too shabby.

Wins Off the Ice

When the team was asked which teammate is the best golf partner, Schmaltz was one of the most picked players:

