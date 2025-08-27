Utah Mammoth Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 NHL Season

75+ Utah Mammoth games will stream live on Mammoth+ and SEG+ starting with the first preseason matchup on Sept. 21

By Utah Mammoth PR 
Today, the Utah Mammoth announced their broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 NHL season, including which games will be available exclusively on national platforms, and direct-to-consumer streaming platform Mammoth+, local over-the-air station Utah 16, and KSL Sports Zone radio. As the franchise takes the ice for their first season as the Utah Mammoth, fans have multiple options for tuning in live to each game.

Where to Watch this Season

Utah Mammoth games, excluding 11 regular season match-ups that have been pre-designated as national exclusives, will be streamed on SEG Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming platforms, SEG+ and Mammoth+, and broadcast on the local over-the-air station Utah 16 (KUPX-TV Channel 16), which is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company.

The highly-regarded Utah Mammoth TV broadcast team returns for the 2025-26 season. Matt McConnell, entering his 30th season as an NHL broadcaster, will serve as the team’s play-by-play announcer. Dominic Moore, who played nearly 1,000 games in the league and previously served as an analyst with ESPN and NBC, returns as a hockey analyst. Nick Olczyk will again serve as a team analyst, providing insights from the booth, between the benches, and in the studio. Sarah Merrifield brings years of reporting experience in the NHL, MLB and NBA to her role as rinkside reporter, and Kim Becker, who joined the Mammoth after working in broadcast for the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos, returns as studio host. Tyson Nash will return as a hockey analyst for select Utah Mammoth broadcasts, while continuing to host NashCast, a weekly podcast and alt-cast on Mammoth+.

Fans in Utah's local broadcast market can watch Utah Mammoth games by utilizing an over-the-air antenna or subscribing to a local satellite provider. Subscribers to Mammoth+ will have access to over 75 live preseason and regular season games, complete with pre- and post-game coverage as well as original content featuring off-the-ice player stories, behind-the-scenes access and ancillary programs such as NashCast alternative broadcasts.

Utah’s preseason begins on the road against Colorado on Sept. 21 and wraps up at Delta Center on Oct. 2 against L.A. and San Jose on Oct. 4. The team’s regular season begins at Colorado on Oct. 9 and the season home opener at Delta Center is set for 7:30 P.M. on Oct. 15 against the Calgary Flames.

Utah Mammoth Exclusive National TV and Streaming Schedule

DATE
GAME
CHANNEL
Oct. 17
San Jose @ Utah
ESPN+
Oct. 21
Colorado @ Utah
ESPN
Dec. 3
Utah @ Anaheim
TNT
Dec. 17
Utah @ Detroit
TNT
Jan. 13, 2026
Toronto @ Utah
ESPN+
Mar. 10
Utah @ Minnesota
ESPN+
Mar. 19
Utah @ Vegas
ESPN+
Mar. 24
Edmonton @ Utah
ESPN+
Apr. 2
Utah @ Seattle
ESPN+
Apr. 7
Edmonton @ Utah
ESPN
Apr. 16
St. Louis @ Utah
ESPN

Ways to Listen This Season

Mike Folta, who joined Utah for its inaugural NHL season following several broadcast roles in the ECHL, returns as the dynamic and captivating radio play-by-play announcer and is joined by pre- and post-game radio host Adrian Denny. KSL Sports Zone is the radio home of the Utah Mammoth and will broadcast live coverage of every game this season on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM/97.5 FM).

Annual subscriptions to Mammoth+ are available for $69.99 at www.utahmammothplus.com, and fans can access the service through most internet-connected devices.

The full Utah Mammoth TV schedule can be found here.

