Year in Review: Mikhail Sergachev

Sergachev played 77 games last season. He scored 15 goals and contributed 38 assists for 53 points. Despite being a defenseman, Sergachev had the fourth most assists and fifth most points on the team. Sergachev also brought a lot to the power play, as he had 23 power play points, including three power play goals.

With an average time on ice of 25:07 per game, Sergachev led the Mammoth in playing time. He was only one of three Mammoth players to score a shorthanded goal in the team’s inaugural season, while his two overtime goals were second-most on the team. On the scoresheet, and on the ice, Sergachev was an impactful presence. He helped fuel offense while being strong defensively.

During the 2024-25 season, Sergachev hit some personal milestones as well. On Dec. 2, he played in his 500th NHL game against the Dallas Stars. On Mar. 12, Sergachev collected his 300th career NHL point with a primary assist on Dylan Guenther’s goal.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The defining characteristics of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy – perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication – are three qualities that Sergachev possesses. As a result, Utah’s Alternate Captain was named the team’s nominee for this NHL award. The defenseman discussed the honor of being nominated in March.

Fan Favorite

Sergachev quickly became a favorite for many throughout Utah. Him and his family spent time exploring Utah including at the zoo!