Utah Mammoth Announce Updates to 2025 Preseason Schedule

Mammoth announced start times for their split-squad matchups on Sunday, Sept. 21 against the Colorado Avalanche and a time change to their home game on Saturday, Oct. 4

By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

Today, the Utah Mammoth announced start times for their split-squad matchups on Sunday, Sept. 21 against the Colorado Avalanche and a time change to their home game on Saturday, Oct. 4, when they will host the San Jose Sharks.

The Mammoth will travel to Denver on Sunday, Sept. 21 to play two games against the Avalanche. The first game will begin at 2:30 P.M. at Magness Arena, home to the University of Denver hockey team. The second game will start at 6:30 P.M. at Ball Arena.

Additionally, the start time to Utah’s home game versus the Sharks on Saturday, Oct. 4 has been changed to 6 P.M.

The club’s updated 2025 preseason schedule is below:

2025 Preseason Schedule

DATE
OPPONENT
TIME (MT)
Sunday, Sept. 21
vs. Colorado Avalanche*#
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 21
@ Colorado Avalanche*
6:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 22
@ Anaheim Ducks
8:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 25
@ Vegas Golden Knights
8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 30
vs. Los Angeles Kings^
7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 2
vs. Los Angeles Kings
7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
vs. San Jose Sharks
6:00 p.m.

\ Split Squad*
# Game to be played at Magness Arena in Denver
^ Game to be played at Idaho Central Arena in Boise

