5 Things We Learned from Peterka’s Euro Summer

It’s a Euro summer for Mammoth forward JJ Peterka as he spent his offseason in his hometown of Munich, Germany. Between training and spending time with his family and friends, it’s been an exciting summer for one of the newest Mammoth forwards filled with golf, traveling, and days hanging in the English Garden with Mammoth prospect and longtime friend Julien Lutz.

As the 2025-26 regular season approaches, Peterka had some additional activities that filled this past week. From filming content in his hometown of Munich to participating in the NHL’s media tour in Milan, here’s five fun moments you should know about!

Prepping for the Season

Throughout his summer, Peterka has focused on preparing for the upcoming NHL season. That includes on-ice sessions with other NHL players and prospects in Munich, off-ice training, and hockey camps with Dube Skills.

Peterka also trains with two players in the Utah Mammoth organization - Julian Lutz and Maksymilian Szuber. The three are great friends and all trained at the Red Bull Hockey Academy in Salzburg, Austria at the start of their careers.

Whether it’s on the ice or off, Peterka, Szuber, and Lutz all push each other to be the best they can be while having fun while doing so.