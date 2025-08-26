5 Things We Learned from Peterka’s Euro Summer

From Munich to Milan, Peterka had an exciting week representing the Utah Mammoth

JJPeterka
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

It’s a Euro summer for Mammoth forward JJ Peterka as he spent his offseason in his hometown of Munich, Germany. Between training and spending time with his family and friends, it’s been an exciting summer for one of the newest Mammoth forwards filled with golf, traveling, and days hanging in the English Garden with Mammoth prospect and longtime friend Julien Lutz.

As the 2025-26 regular season approaches, Peterka had some additional activities that filled this past week. From filming content in his hometown of Munich to participating in the NHL’s media tour in Milan, here’s five fun moments you should know about!

Prepping for the Season

Throughout his summer, Peterka has focused on preparing for the upcoming NHL season. That includes on-ice sessions with other NHL players and prospects in Munich, off-ice training, and hockey camps with Dube Skills.

Peterka also trains with two players in the Utah Mammoth organization - Julian Lutz and Maksymilian Szuber. The three are great friends and all trained at the Red Bull Hockey Academy in Salzburg, Austria at the start of their careers.

Whether it’s on the ice or off, Peterka, Szuber, and Lutz all push each other to be the best they can be while having fun while doing so.

Showing Off Munich

Peterka participated in several content shoots over seven days and one of the shoots was with the Mammoth content team (surprise!). Get ready for an exciting video piece coming out soon!

During the shoot Peterka discussed some of his favorite spots in his hometown, one of which is the English Garden, a large park in Munich that has everything from beer gardens to river surfers. The video will be out before the start of the season, keep your eyes peeled!

Building a Barn

Another thing Peterka shared in his interview with the Mammoth content team? He’s building his own hockey rink right in his parent’s backyard! Peterka’s new rink will be the perfect size for 3-v-3 or 4-v-4 competitions for youth players and will double as his own offseason training facility while also opening it to the community year-round.

Peterka explained how growing up he would have to travel out of the country to have ice time and is passionate about doing his part to grow the game of hockey in Germany. More on that soon!

Gone Touring

Peterka was invited by the NHL to represent the Utah Mammoth at the NHL European Media Day in Milan, Italy on Friday. He was one of 26 players to attend the event that included names like William Nylander, Nico Hischier, Sebastian Aho, and Filip Forsberg.

Utah’s offseason acquisition from the Buffalo Sabres spent the entire day participating in social content stations, media interviews and filming content as a means to help enhance the League’s visibility and profile of its players. This was the third time that Peterka was invited to participate in its European Media Day.

Football x Hockey

While in Milan for Media Day, an exciting collaboration took place. The NHL, NHLPA, and Serie A launched a Content Collaboration Partnership ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

As part of this partnership, Peterka and other NHL players visited Inter Milan’s training session in the morning, and watched AC Milan’s season opener that same night.

There's more content to come so stay tuned to UtahMammoth.com and the Mammoth's social media channels!

News Feed

Year in Review: Nick Schmaltz

Get to Know – Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko

Smith Entertainment Group and Live Nation to Develop a World-Class Indoor Music Venue in the Heart of Downtown Salt Lake City 

Desnoyers’ Success is Fueled by Experience and Drive

Year in Review: Sean Durzi

Year in Review: Mikhail Sergachev

Get to Know: Yegor Borikov

Utah Mammoth Announce Updates to 2025 Preseason Schedule

Year in Review: Alexander Kerfoot

Year in Review: John Marino

Get to Know: Štěpán Hoch

Year in Review: Dylan Guenther

Smith’s Development Continued Through Championship Run

Kerfoot, PWHL Players Teach Next Generation

Get to Know: Max Pšenička

Year in Review: Ian Cole

Celebrate Archie’s First Birthday with SEG!

Get to Know Caleb Desnoyers