Get to Know – Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko

In this series – Get to Know – learn more about the newest Utah Mammoth players, and who they are on and off the ice!

In the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Utah Mammoth selected Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko. Learn more about the newest goaltending prospect below!

The Basics

Utah added depth to their prospect pool with the selection of Tkach-Tkachenko. Hailing from Chernolesovsky, Russia, Tkach-Tkachenko has only played in Russia so far in his career.

Tkach-Tkachenko is 6-foot-3, weighs 185 pounds, and catches left. Elite Prospect’s Draft Guide shared this on the goaltender: “Tkach-Tkachenko has good size and plays extremely aggressively, getting out on top of his crease quickly to challenge shooters. He makes his 6-foot-3 frame even larger in the process, and almost dares shooters to aim high glove, which he can quickly take away on most sequences.”

Road to the Draft

Tkach-Tkachenko started his career with Salavat Yulaev Ufa at the U16, U17, and U18 levels. After a full season at the U16 level during the 2022-23 season, he played at both the U17 and U18 levels during the 2023-24 campaign.

Last season, Tkach-Tkachenko made the jump to the MHL and played for Tolpar Ufa. At the second highest professional level in Russia, Tkach-Tkachenko played 40 regular season games and had a 23-8-7 record. He had a .908 save percentage, a 2.99 goals against average, and two shutouts for Tolpar Ufa. Tkach-Tkachenko also played two playoff games last season. He had a 3.54 goals against average and a .883 save percentage during the postseason.

After his first professional season, Tkach-Tkachenko was selected by the Utah Mammoth in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.