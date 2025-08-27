Get to Know: Ludvig Johnson

Learn more about one of Utah’s sixth round draft pick at the 2025 NHL Draft

Johnson
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series – Get to Know – learn more about the newest Utah Mammoth players, and who they are on and off the ice!

During the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, Ludvig Johnson became the newest member of the Utah Mammoth organization. Learn more about Johnson and his career so far below!

The Basics

Ludvig Johnson is a defenseman hailing from Switzerland. Standing at 6-feet and 181 pounds, the 19-year-old is a two-way defenseman and has played all of his hockey in Switzerland. The left-handed shot is expected to play for the HC Fribourg-Gottéron organization next season.

Road to the Draft

Johnson has played for the EV Zug organization since the 2019-20 season when he started at the U15 level. Since then, he has played at the U17, U20, and senior men’s level with EV Zug.

Last season, on EV Zug’s U20 team, Johnson played 14 games, recorded four goals, and contributed 13 assists for 17 points. He also participated in the playoffs at the U20 level, scoring a goal and adding an assist for two points through two games.

Johnson primarily played at the senior men’s level last year. Through 31 games, he scored four goals, and added six assists for 10 points. He also had one assist through four playoff games.

International Play

Johnson has extensive experience representing Switzerland on the international stage. He has played at the U16, U17, U18, U19, U20, and senior men’s levels.

Last season, Johnson participated in three games at the U19 level, 12 contests at the U20 level, and had two appearances with the senior men’s team. Five of his games at the U20 level were at the 2025 World Junior Championship. Last season, Johnson played a total of 17 games for Switzerland. He scored four goals, and recorded four assists for eight points.

