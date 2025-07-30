Get to Know: Max Pšenička

In this series – Get to Know – learn more about the newest Utah Mammoth players and who they are on and off the ice!

With Utah’s first pick on Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft, the organization selected defenseman Max Pšenička. Get to know more about one of the Mammoth’s newest prospects below!

The Basics

From Praha, Czechia, Pšenička is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound defenseman with plenty of height at just 18-years-old. Last season, Pšenička played with HC Plzeň at the U20 and senior men’s levels, the Portland Winterhawks (WHL), and Czechia’s under-18 team.

Pšenička credits his parents for taking him to and from hockey throughout his life, and their dedication is a big part of why he has found success in the sport.

Road to the Draft

Until the 2024-25 season, Pšenička only played in his home country of Czechia. Starting with the under-17 and under-20 levels, Pšenička played for HC Slavia Praha’s organization. During the 2024-25 season, he played for HC Plzeň’s under-20 team and senior men’s team.

After playing 36 games within Plzeň’s organization, Pšenička went to the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL. There, he played 24 regular season games and 18 playoff games. During the regular season, he scored one goal and had six assists for seven points. In the postseason, he contributed eight points (1G, 7A).

Due to his strong play over the years, including last season, Pšenička was Utah’s Second Round pick in the 2025 Draft.

International Experience

Pšenička has played for Czechia at the U16, U17, and U18 levels. Last season, he played 10 games with Czechia’s under-18 team, including at the 2024 U18 Five Nations tournament. Pšenička scored two goals and had four assists for six points last season while representing his home country.

Always Smiling

Pšenička is a happy guy and he showed his fun personality during his first introduction to Mammoth fans: