Year in Review: Sean Durzi

Take a look back at Durzi’s 2024-25 season with Utah

Durzi
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

Although defenseman Sean Durzi’s season was shorter than usual due to injury, he made his mark both on and off the ice. Let’s take a look back at the 2024-25 season below!

On the Ice

You couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season for Sean Durzi. In addition to recording two assists in the first four games of the year, the defenseman was one half of Utah’s top d-pairing and the quarterback for the team’s second power play unit. Durzi brought energy and grit to the ice and recorded the team’s first fighting major in franchise history during Utah’s season opener against Chicago.

However, Durzi suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s fourth game of the season against the New Jersey Devils. Following surgery, Durzi was sidelined for four months and worked hard to get back into the lineup. He made his return on Feb. 22 against the Los Angeles Kings and Durzi was back on the scoresheet with an assist in his return. Three games later, the defenseman scored his first goal of the season, and continued to be an impactful part of the team’s blueline. Through 30 games, Durzi scored four goals and had seven assists for 11 points. He averaged 20:39 in playing time per game, which was third-highest on the team, and finished the season +4. Although it was the fewest games he’s played in a season over his four years in the NHL, Durzi is poised to have an impactful year during Utah’s second season.

Off the Ice

When Durzi was out of commission he was involved in other ways. The defenseman was active in the community and attended multiple events on behalf of Utah with fellow blueliner John Marino. The duo were side quest kings and represented the state’s newest professional sports team at coffee shops, holiday events, and even local radio station, FM100.3.

Tusks Up

Durzi’s side quests continued this offseason as the defenseman and his teammate, Alexander Kerfoot, traveled to New York City in May. In addition to visiting the NHL offices, Durzi and Kerfoot went to the American Museum of Natural History to learn more about mammoths and participate in a scavenger hunt.

The trip wrapped up with a visit to NHL Network to discuss Utah’s new brand identity and participate in some games.

