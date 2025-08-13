Get to Know: Yegor Borikov

In this series – Get to Know – learn more about the newest Utah Mammoth players, and who they are on and off the ice!

With the 110th overall pick during the 2025 Draft, the Utah Mammoth added forward Yegor Borikov to their prospect pool. Learn more below!

The Basics

From Luksky, Belarus, Borikov is a 6-foot-1, 187-pound forward who brings depth and size to the prospect pool. Borikov has played in Belarus over his hockey career, starting with his youth team, COR Zhlobin, and most recently in the KHL with Dinamo Minsk.

Elite Prospect’s Draft Guide discussed Borikov’s shot and its power: “A legitimate threat from a distance, Borikov's shot packs a lot of power. He makes his opportunities count, picking holes in the goalie’s coverage. He also displayed an ability to find soft spots in the offensive zone to catch passes and load up that release.”

The Road to the Draft

During his draft year, Borikov spent the majority of his time playing for Dinamo Minsk in the KHL. This was his second straight season playing in the KHL with Dinamo. Through 67 games during the 2024-25 season, the forward scored 12 goals and had 13 assists for 25 points. He also played 11 postseason games with Dinamo last season. He had seven goals and one assist for eight points. His seven goals this postseason “tied Evgeny Kuznetsov’s record for most goals scored in a single playoff run among under-20 players” (per the KHL).