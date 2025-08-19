Smith Entertainment Group and Live Nation to Develop a World-Class Indoor Music Venue in the Heart of Downtown Salt Lake City 

SALT LAKE CITY (August 19, 2025) - Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) announced today a partnership to build a new indoor music venue in downtown Salt Lake City. Expected to host 200 events annually, including 100 concerts, the new space will connect artists and fans as well as host a variety of corporate, conference, and community events. Designed to fill a gap in the market, this approximately 6,000 capacity venue will mark Live Nation’s only purpose-built, large indoor venue in the Salt Lake City area.

This venue is the first of many major announcements regarding SEG’s plans for the area between Delta Center and the Salt Palace Convention Center, which will be the heart of the planned downtown Sports, Entertainment, Culture, and Convention Center District.

“We’re proud to partner with Live Nation to bring one of the world’s premier event venues to the heart of downtown Salt Lake City. We have seen the incredible impact hockey has had on downtown, bringing hundreds of thousands of more people to the City and spurring amazing economic growth for downtown businesses,” said Ryan Smith, chairman and CEO, Smith Entertainment Group. “Our goal has always been to bring enormous opportunities to downtown. Once the transformation of Delta Center was underway, partnering with Live Nation on what a world-class concert venue could look like in downtown became a top priority. Not only will it bring the best artists in the world to Utah, but it will also bring a million people downtown to experience Salt Lake City every year. Both SEG and Live Nation will be committing considerable financial investment into the development of this venue. This is the first of many announcements as we continue to work at attracting the best and most influential brands in the world to invest in our state.”

Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, is expanding its presence in premier sports and entertainment districts nationwide. Current venues include the MGM Music Hall at Boston’s Fenway Park, with upcoming projects such as Citizens at The Wylie in Pittsburgh, a downtown Indianapolis venue with Boxcar Development, and a new venue in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards, among other projects.

“Utah is a great market for live music, and Smith Entertainment Group is the right partner to help us deliver a world-class venue to fans in Salt Lake City,” said Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation. “SEG’s incredible vision for the downtown district aligns with our mission to expand access to live music. This venue will be a hub for unforgettable experiences, connecting fans with the artists they love.”

Delta Center will remain home to many concerts and other entertainment events for 12,000 to 19,000 attendees, while the new venue will serve artists seeking a best-in-class, mid-size indoor option. The venue is expected to scale for concerts, conferences, and community and corporate events from 2,000 to 6,000 attendees.