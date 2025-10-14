Utah Comes Up Short, Falls 3-1 to Chicago

CHICAGO - Despite a solid effort defensively and a 23-14 shot advantage, the Utah Mammoth came up short and fell 3-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks. JJ Peterka’s third period goal was the only time Utah found the back of the net.

“I think we played a good game defensively,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “They’re really dangerous off the rush. We did a good job to neutralize their rush offense. I liked our second period. I like the way we forecheck in the second period. It was the first time of the year where we really had our forecheck going, we were connected, we were on them and we made it tough on them to break out clean. That has to be a staple of our game, right now we need more consistency.”

Utah had some of its best looks throughout the second period and the Mammoth controlled play. As a result, Utah outshot its opponent 13-3 in the middle frame and saw several great chances, including two opportunities by Nick Schmaltz on the power play and a chance for Dylan Guenther later in the second.

“I think you saw it in the second period, you see what we can do when we play fast, play connected,” Barrett Hayton said of the strong second period. “I think that was a big thing coming into this game that we talked about. We saw that in the second period. It starts with hard work and that needs to be the foundation of it all, but at the same time, you need to be thinking, you need to be sitting on options and that’s how you smother teams. So I think that’s something we can take, especially from that second period, and we need that for 60 minutes.”