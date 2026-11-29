Defenseman Gregor Biber and forward Yegor Borikov both shared the same dream, to one day play in the NHL. Both players accomplished this goal in back-to-back games with the Utah Mammoth this weekend.

Biber, Utah’s 98th overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, made his debut against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 27. After finding out he was going to play, he told his parents so they could watch back home in Austria with his sisters.

“I told them that I (will) play today,” Biber recounted. “They were really excited. It was a good time for them too, because it was an early game here, so they didn’t have to stay up that (late) to watch.”

With his family watching thousands of miles away, Biber played nine and a half minutes, had two shots on goal, and was +1 in his debut. By playing in Friday’s game, Bieber also made history as the first Utah draft pick to play an NHL game for the franchise.

Head coach André Tourigny shared his opinion of the defenseman’s NHL debut following the team’s shootout win in Nashville on Friday afternoon.

“He moved the puck well, he closed quickly,” Tourigny explained. “For a guy who was in his first game, and not a lot of practice because of the schedule lately, I think he did pretty good.”

Following the win, Biber celebrated this accomplishment with his teammates. This started with a Justin Bieber song or two in the locker room. After being awarded the team hat from fellow defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, Biber smiled for a picture with his first NHL game puck before wrapping up his day with an interview by the NHL’s ‘Road to the Winter Classic’ crew.