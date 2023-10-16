Johnston continues to wow in opening act of second season

Even before the overtime, Johnston was clearly noticeable. He had the shot late in the first period that resulted in a Mason Marchment deflection for a power play goal. The score was disallowed because Evgenii Dadonov was offside earlier in the shift, but it was still a nice sign for the second power play unit. Johnston then moved the puck to Ty Dellandrea on the first shift of the second period, and Dellandrea set up Jamie Benn for a wrap-around goal – the only goal of regulation for the Stars. Johnston then had a Grade-A scoring chance off a pass from defenseman Thomas Harley that Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped in the third period.