The Stars just keep finding a way.
Heika’s Take: Stars push win streak to record-tying eighth straight with win over Predators
It took overtime and a multi-goal comeback effort, but Dallas persevered to an eighth straight win to tie its franchise watermark
Missing Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Radek Faksa, and trailing a desperate Nashville Predators team 2-0 in the second period, the lads in Victory Green rallied back to take a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday at American Airlines Center. It was the eighth consecutive win for Dallas, tying a franchise record set in 2023-24 and keeping this team on pace in a scorching hot Central Division race.
“I feel like with the win streak the confidence goes higher and higher, and lately the simple things have been better,” said defenseman Esa Lindell, who played 24:24, including 4:32 on the penalty kill. “It sounds quite simple, but it has been effective.”
The Stars did not fare well statistically in the first period and found themselves down 2-0. Dallas was outshot 11-6, lost the battle of the faceoff circle, 11-5, and was outhit 13-11. Still, coach Glen Gulutzan said he liked his team’s offensive chances.
“I thought we were good in the first,” Gulutzan said. “I didn't mind our first, we were just down 2-0. That was really the message. What I liked was we just stayed with our game that we've been playing.”
The Stars had been strong with their details of the game in the seven wins leading up to Saturday, and they found that style in the second and third period. Past the first 20 minutes, Dallas had a 19-16 edge in shots on goal and a 50-33 advantage in shot attempts. They lost the faceoff battle, but it was just 21-18 Nashville after the first.
Bottom line, the Stars played like the Stars.
“We were pretty confident through the whole game, and I think we played pretty well,” said forward Nathan Bastian, who tied the game at the 5:31 mark of the third period. “And even though we were down by a goal coming in here after the second, I think we kind of knew we were going to win this one.”
Wyatt Johnston got Dallas on the board in the second period when he scored his 20th power play goal of the season, and 32nd overall. After a couple of clunky power plays early, Jamie Benn found Johnston at the net just nine seconds into the Stars’ third man advantage.
That set the stage for the third period, where Bastian was able to go to the net, deflect a Thomas Harley shot and then collect his own rebound and slam it home for his fourth goal of the season.
“It’s always maybe a little easier said than done,” Bastian said of depth players stepping up when Rantanen and Hintz are out. “When you are missing such key guys like that and you are able to still win hockey games, I think it shows positive signs of a good hockey team. Guys like us maybe can’t bring all the skill, but we can make up for it in other areas. Maybe a little more physicality, and with a little more ice time you get a little more confidence, and then all of a sudden you can string together some good games.”
Mix that with a strong game from goalie Jake Oettinger, who was playing for the first time since Feb. 4, and all of the elements were there. Oettinger won a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympics, but didn’t play at all. He had to find his game and made 25 saves to get his 24th win this season.
“He was very solid,” Lindell said. “In the first, we were taking on water at times, but then started rolling in the second. I am always happy when either of the goalies are out there. I think they are both great and I am happy to play in front of them.”
Mix in a newfound success rate in overtime, and you have the makings of a great run. Dallas was 4-9 in games that go past regulation at one point, but have won three during the eight-game win streak.
“It’s hockey,” said Jason Robertson, who converted a heady pass from Miro Heiskanen for the winner. “It’s about bounces. It’s about puck luck. Overtime, you want to play possession and try to attack when you can. It’s been happy and good for us this stretch.”
And the hope is it will continue to be that way, because both Minnesota and Colorado are going to make the Central Division title a sprint to the end.
“It's tough, especially this year,” Gulutzan said of a condensed schedule caused by the Olympics. “I didn't know [about the win streak] until after the game. That's pretty good. We just want to keep it going."
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.