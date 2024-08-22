Player Profile: Tyler Seguin

Expectations for 2024-25: While he continues to be the highest paid player on the team, Seguin likely won’t be leading the Stars in scoring going forward. He has been nicked up way too much and that’s hindered his trademark speed. He doesn’t fly in on breakaways the way he used to, and he has even stopped unleashing his deadly one-timer. That’s cut into his point production and made him less of a force on the power play, but he has filled the empty spots by adapting his offensive game to the interior and becoming one of the team’s more dependable defensive forwards. His competitive fire was especially noticeable in the playoffs. Seguin has found a spot as the right wing on a line with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment. There’s a good chance he returns to that spot because the line was so solid. However, he showed in the playoffs that if the team needs him to move up the lineup or even slot in at center, he can be very effective. With Joe Pavelski retiring, there is a chance Seguin plays on the top line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. There is also a chance that if Wyatt Johnston moves up to the top line, that Seguin steps in next to Jamie Benn to see if that chemistry can be rekindled. Bottom line, whatever the Stars do in this upcoming season, Seguin will be a big part of it. The hope is that a strong offseason has him 100 percent healthy, but with Seguin, it seems health will often be a question mark. Could he get more power play time with Pavelski gone? Maybe, but the guess is younger players like Johnston, Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque will slide ahead on the depth chart and Seguin will simply have to do the best with what he gets. But if Seguin simply has to be relied upon as a solid two-way player who scores 50-60 points in a season, there’s nothing wrong with that, especially if he ramps it up again in the playoffs.