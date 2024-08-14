Player Profile: Matt Duchene

Expectations for 2024-25: The great thing about Duchene’s buyout is that it gives him a large pile of cash for the future. Nashville will pay Duchene $19.3 million over a span of six years, which means he is able to make very team-friendly deals with the Stars, like signing another one-year contract for $3 million. Had Duchene needed more, Dallas probably would have had to pass, so it’s clear that both sides are happy. The other interesting part of getting him back for a second season is the fact we have seen other players really take off in their second year. Joe Pavelski went from 0.46 points per game in his first season with the Stars to 0.91. Marchment went from 0.46 to 0.65. Plus, the eye test showed they were much more comfortable after one year here. Duchene was at 0.81 in points per game last year, so there’s not a lot of room for improvement, but if he can get close to the point-a-game he was at in Nashville in 2021-22, then the Stars as a team are going to be very difficult to defend. There might not be a player on the team who does more mental self-examination than Duchene, so you can imagine he’s spending a lot of the summer reviewing his playoff performances. The thrill he felt from beating Colorado in overtime might have been the biggest moment of his career, and you know that he wants more of that. The guess is he will be a very motivated player next season.